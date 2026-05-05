This big, butch SUV from one of India's premier manufacturers is a powerful 4x4 unit built to go anywhere

The interiors have a lot going for them. Finished in black leatherette, you get ventilation as well as massage functions in the front seats. Other features include 64-colour ambient lighting, and twin 12.3-inch screens ensure that infotainment and the driver’s display are taken care of. A 12-speaker JBL sound system and wireless AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay round up entertainment and features like using maps. Charging options are plenty, with 2 wireless chargers up front, and multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, front and rear. The panoramic sunroof lets in a fair amount of light. What we have still not figured out is the exceptionally small brake pedal, which looks more like a manual vehicle.

ADAS Level 2 is very much present with typical features like various lane-keeping assists, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert and much more, a total of 13 functions. Motive power comes from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine that outputs 215 ps of power and 478 Nm of torque, one of the highest in the segment. This is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Three selectable steering modes ensure you are always in control.

The Majestor from MG is no doubt an impressive vehicle, and it has more features than the vehicle it is replacing, the Gloster. If you are a 4x4 fan, or simply want a large vehicle for the family, the Majestor could be an option.

Prices to be revealed soon.