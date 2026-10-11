A bold move to an entirely new premium segment

Step inside, and you will find premium finishes and thoughtfully done interiors. Most places have soft-touch materials, and every control has a purpose – this is not a shared parts bin vehicle. The large 12.9-inch infotainment is quite intuitive in its operation, and the screen has no lag. Wireless connection is pretty straight forward for both Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, though we were not really impressed with the 12-speaker Bose sound system. The standard equipment list is too large to mention everything, but you do get 10-way power-adjustable seats up front, with memory and massage for the driver’s seat. Ventilated seats are available both in the front and rear captain seats, and there are plenty of cup holders everywhere, including the rear doors. The front passenger seat also has a ‘Boss’ mode for the rear left side occupant. There is a third row of seats as well, but it is better suited for a short drive or for little kids. But you do get USB-C ports for charging and a blower control. There is a massive panoramic sunroof as well, and lots of other goodies like a HUD with AI.

Two powertrains are on offer – a 1.6 turbo petrol with a full hybrid mated to a 6-speed automatic, or a 2.2 diesel with an 8-speed DCT. We drove the diesel and came away suitably impressed with its 193 bhp and 443 Nm of torque, making it a great car to drive both in the city as well as on the highway. The 8-speed DCT utilises a wet clutch, so gearshifts are super smooth, and they are far more durable than dry clutches. The ride quality is very good, and the interiors have excellent NVH levels.

Safety has not been ignored either, and the Sorento gets 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, front and rear dashcam and Level 2+ ADAS. The Kia Sorento is a genuinely fine effort from Kia and ticks all the right boxes. You just have to decide what variant you want!

Prices start at ₹28 lakh, ex-showroom.