There can be no doubt that MG introduced one of the first most successful EVs in India, the ZS. A lot of models followed from many other manufacturers but the ZS remains one of the most successful of these and has spawned many derivatives. Now, MG is using its other popular nameplate, the Hector to introduce two new models – an EV and a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle) We recently drove the EV version, with the PHEV to follow later.
The MG Hector Tomahawk brings a fresh take on sustainable mobility with advanced electrified powertrains designed to balance performance, efficiency, and smart energy management. At the heart of the all-electric MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the MAGIC Battery, featuring a 69.2 kWh high-voltage battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that produces 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque. With a certified driving range of 517 kilometres on a single charge and support for DC fast charging at up to 90 kWh, it combines everyday usability with the confidence to take on longer journeys.
Technology defines much of the MG Hector Tomahawk’s character, with a sophisticated suite of connected and intuitive features designed to make the cabin feel as seamless as it is sophisticated. At its core is MG’s advanced i-SMART 3.0 connected-car platform, bringing together more than 80 smart features, including the first-in-segment i-SWIPE technology. Its 2-, 3 and 5-finger gesture controls offer an intuitive way to interact with key vehicle functions, adding a distinctly modern touch to the driving experience. The technology suite is complemented by the segment’s largest 15.6-inch HD infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Digital Bluetooth Key with key-sharing functionality, and over-the-air software updates. Reflecting MG’s ‘It’s a Human Thing’ philosophy, the Hector Tomahawk also introduces six experience modes — Nap Mode, Pro Pet Mode, Camp Mode, Quiet Mode, Energise Mode and Smoking Mode — designed to adapt the cabin to different lifestyles and occasions.
Entertainment receives equal attention, with the first-in-segment Starmaanch Karaoke app transforming the cabin into a dynamic entertainment space. Its library of more than 8,000 karaoke tracks spans Bollywood favourites, English hits, regional music and children’s content, allowing occupants to sing along, record performances and make the journey more interactive. The MG App Store further broadens the connected experience by bringing together 18+ Jio-powered services across entertainment, shopping, social media, quick commerce, food and gaming, all accessible through a single platform. A new voice-first interface, enhanced by Jio VR and GenAI capabilities and integrated with JioSaavn, brings a more intelligent and personalised approach to music streaming. ETV Bharat complements the offering with multilingual regional news and video content, keeping occupants connected to stories and entertainment from across India.
Safety is equally integral to the Hector Tomahawk’s technology package. Six airbags are standard across the range, complemented by Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child-seat anchors and all-wheel disc brakes. Further strengthening its active-safety credentials is a 360° Around View HD Camera System with Wheel View, supported by front and rear parking sensors and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite. The system incorporates Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking for Pedestrians and Intelligent Headlamp Control, bringing a greater degree of driver assistance and reassurance to everyday driving.
Prices start at ₹13.99 lakh + ₹4.90 per kilometre Battery Rental