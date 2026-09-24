There can be no doubt that MG introduced one of the first most successful EVs in India, the ZS. A lot of models followed from many other manufacturers but the ZS remains one of the most successful of these and has spawned many derivatives. Now, MG is using its other popular nameplate, the Hector to introduce two new models – an EV and a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle) We recently drove the EV version, with the PHEV to follow later.

The MG Hector Tomahawk brings a fresh take on sustainable mobility with advanced electrified powertrains designed to balance performance, efficiency, and smart energy management. At the heart of the all-electric MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the MAGIC Battery, featuring a 69.2 kWh high-voltage battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that produces 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque. With a certified driving range of 517 kilometres on a single charge and support for DC fast charging at up to 90 kWh, it combines everyday usability with the confidence to take on longer journeys.

Technology defines much of the MG Hector Tomahawk’s character, with a sophisticated suite of connected and intuitive features designed to make the cabin feel as seamless as it is sophisticated. At its core is MG’s advanced i-SMART 3.0 connected-car platform, bringing together more than 80 smart features, including the first-in-segment i-SWIPE technology. Its 2-, 3 and 5-finger gesture controls offer an intuitive way to interact with key vehicle functions, adding a distinctly modern touch to the driving experience. The technology suite is complemented by the segment’s largest 15.6-inch HD infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Digital Bluetooth Key with key-sharing functionality, and over-the-air software updates. Reflecting MG’s ‘It’s a Human Thing’ philosophy, the Hector Tomahawk also introduces six experience modes — Nap Mode, Pro Pet Mode, Camp Mode, Quiet Mode, Energise Mode and Smoking Mode — designed to adapt the cabin to different lifestyles and occasions.