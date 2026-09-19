Maruti Baleno updated with segment-first Level 2 ADAS and new Z12E engine

Coming to the interiors, you get a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel which now features buttons for adaptive cruise control, lane steering assist and other functions of the ADAS. The blue-black theme is carried over from the older car, and you get leatherette on the edges of the seats, with the front ones now offering ventilation, another first in the segment. The interiors are practical with large door pockets, a large glovebox, proper cup holders and enough space under the centre armrest. The rear seats are also not a compromise, unlike other small cars, and you have enough leg space at the back with dedicated aircon vents and USB charging ports. There is also a Qi-based wireless charger with integrated cooling and a tyre pressure monitor sensor (TPMS). The 9-inch infotainment system features a Clarion speaker system, though the quality of sound is below par. Top models also get a heads-up display (HUD) with integrated navigation and a 360-degree camera, though here again the quality is pretty low. You also get proper UV-cut glass on top models, and the boot is decently sized, although the loading lip is high and might require some effort to lift luggage over.

The biggest change is the new 3-cylinder Z12E engine from the Swift and Dzire that makes 83hp and 112Nm, which is 7hp and 1Nm lower than the older K12N engine. Power builds in a linear manner, though don’t expect the response of the older K-series engine. The AMT is now better calibrated and works well, though for responsive overtaking, you might need to slip it to manual mode. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available with the same engine, but power and torque outputs fall to 70hp and 102Nm, respectively, when run on CNG, and it can only be had with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Prices start at ₹6.1 lakh, ex-showroom.