2026 Volvo EX90: Understated energy of luxury

The ICE flagship of Volvo India, the XC90, has always been very popular with those seeking understated luxury with all the safety features that one can think of. After all, Volvo invented the seatbelt, which has saved millions of lives so far. However, in a nod to the future, the company has introduced its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, which will take over as the highest model in the company’s portfolio.
Built on Volvo’s dedicated EV platform, SPA2, the design aims to be sleeker and futuristic. The overall design is very Scandinavian – minimal and not attention-seeking – simply very good dynamics combined with superlative safety. Only one variant will be available, and this one promises a dual-motor setup with a 106-kWh battery that promises a range in excess of 600 kilometres.
On the outside, the front grille has been dispensed with as it is not needed. There is a small camera there for the 360-degree camera, and on either side are the ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlight DRLs that open up to reveal the main headlights. The headlights themselves are pretty dope, with over a million pixels each that can light up individually and can form a beam to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic.
There is another set of DRLs too, on either side of the front bumper. You get 21-inch aerodynamically designed wheels and 210 mm of ground clearance. Air suspension smooths out any bumps, and the vehicle can be raised to 250 mm of total clearance. At the back, there are buttons to lower and raise the rear end to make loading the boot easier, which incidentally is electrically operated.
In addition to the standard-looking key fob, an NFC card can help you lock/unlock the car, and you have to place it inside at a predetermined place to power up the vehicle. You can also use your mobile phone to do the needful.
Inside, the minimalist approach continues. The dashboard basically features a 14.5-inch touchscreen in vertical mode that controls all functions – yes, there are no physical buttons here. Thankfully, genuine Nappa leather features in the upholstery, which is beautiful to feel, and the open-pore wood trim also feels good to the touch. The whole cabin gives a plush, luxurious feel without giving an impression of being over the top. A wireless charger is part of the front console.
The seats themselves offer excellent support and ventilation and massage options, and a multitude of electric adjustments help you find a good seating position. All-round visibility is excellent. In India, the EX90 is available only as a 6-seater, with Captain seats at the back.
You don’t get rear sunshades, and the panoramic sunroof is electrochromic, so you would be better off getting a sunroof cover for hot days. You also get extra seats in the third row, though this will be better for kids or short drives. If you are an audiophile, you will love the EX90’s sound system – a 1,610-watt 25-speaker Bowers&Wilkins hi-fi system that is perhaps the best in the business.
Performance, as we mentioned before, is fantastic – we are talking a 5.5-second time for the sprint to 100 km/h and a regulated top speed of 180 km/h. It is a dual-motor setup with a 106kWh battery pack, developing 456hp and 670Nm. Volvo claims a range in excess of 625 kilometres. The EX90, true to its lineage, is a very safe car as well. Nine airbags, along with five cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, power a full ADAS suite, including a door-opening alert, making it quite safe.
The EX90 could be one of the best luxury EV cars out there – a lot would depend on pricing, which will be announced next month. This is definitely one of the best and safest EV SUVs out there.