2026 Volvo EX90: Understated energy of luxury

The ICE flagship of Volvo India, the XC90, has always been very popular with those seeking understated luxury with all the safety features that one can think of. After all, Volvo invented the seatbelt, which has saved millions of lives so far. However, in a nod to the future, the company has introduced its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, which will take over as the highest model in the company’s portfolio.

Built on Volvo’s dedicated EV platform, SPA2, the design aims to be sleeker and futuristic. The overall design is very Scandinavian – minimal and not attention-seeking – simply very good dynamics combined with superlative safety. Only one variant will be available, and this one promises a dual-motor setup with a 106-kWh battery that promises a range in excess of 600 kilometres.

On the outside, the front grille has been dispensed with as it is not needed. There is a small camera there for the 360-degree camera, and on either side are the ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlight DRLs that open up to reveal the main headlights. The headlights themselves are pretty dope, with over a million pixels each that can light up individually and can form a beam to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic.

There is another set of DRLs too, on either side of the front bumper. You get 21-inch aerodynamically designed wheels and 210 mm of ground clearance. Air suspension smooths out any bumps, and the vehicle can be raised to 250 mm of total clearance. At the back, there are buttons to lower and raise the rear end to make loading the boot easier, which incidentally is electrically operated.

In addition to the standard-looking key fob, an NFC card can help you lock/unlock the car, and you have to place it inside at a predetermined place to power up the vehicle. You can also use your mobile phone to do the needful.