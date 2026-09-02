VF3 by VinFast: Urban warrior for congested cities

Many of us live in cities which are already very crowded – so much so that even places which have clearly demarcated areas for parking are seeing more and more man-machine confrontations. MG has a car – the Comet - to address an urban need for a small vehicle that can fit most spaces, but it didn't really take off due to its rather unconventional looks. Now comes a new alternative – the VF3 by VinFast.

The biggest advantage of the VF3 is that it looks more like a conventional car, with a proper ‘bonnet’ upfront, large rectangular headlamps, and a back reminiscent of small hatchbacks. Yes, it is small but undeniably cute, and that is the idea. The very point is to have an ultra-compact city runabout, something smaller than even the mighty Alto and running on electric. VinFast transitioned back in 2022 to an all-electric lineup and currently are marketing the VF6 and the VF7 in India. Now, the next big arsenal in the armoury is the VF3, which the company is positioning more as a personal vehicle than a family vehicle. Designed primarily for city running, the VF3 has a 18.64 kWh LFP battery that drives the rear wheels. This compares favourably with the Comet’s 17.4 kWh LFP battery. The VF3 should be able to comfortably manage 200 kilometres of city driving in this configuration. With a 40 hp motor and 110 NM of torque riding a 2,075 mm wheelbase, the design is quite compact.

In terms of design, the exterior gets steel wheels, black-out pillars and flat windows.