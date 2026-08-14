Toyota Hilux: Work in style with one of the world's toughest pick-ups

The interiors see a revised dashboard, with the steering wheel and other elements from the Hilux’s bigger brother, the Land Cruiser. gets a retro-modern style, very similar to that of the Land Cruiser Prado. However, certain features have gone missing over its predecessor like the climate control system and powered driver’s seat. You do get a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment with 8 speakers that can handle wireless Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, and a smaller 8-inch setup for driver’s display. Gone also is the leatherette fabric that gave the seats their sheen – you now get fabric, which is not bad, but one misses the old-style seats. The electronic climate control has also been eliminated in favour of a manual controller. Thankfully, there is a wireless charger and the 7 airbags remain – making this a safe vehicle to travel in. A new 360-degree camera is included. The vehicle does not get ADAS, unlike its international version.

Power comes from the tried and tested 2.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel that puts out 204 horses and 500Nm of torque. There are 3 variants in all – two of which are 4x4 and one that is 4x2 – which is a new variant. There is only one transmission available – a 6-speed torque converter automatic, but the engine is quite powerful and refined with low NVH levels. It never runs out of breath, and we love the surge of torque that just washes over any situation, like what a good diesel is expected to do. The 4x4 version is supremely capable and will survive any obstacle you throw at it.

The new Hilux from Toyota is a very capable machine. It is designed to be simple and tough and build further on its already formidable reputation. It, however, does miss certain key features, but then a Hilux customer is very different from a normal SUV user. The Hilux is a workhorse in a true sense of the term, and it will be your faithful and loyal companion for a long time.

Prices start at ₹32 lakh for the 4x2 and at ₹33.7 for the 4x4, all prices ex-showroom.