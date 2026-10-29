Tata Aeris: Smooth operator in the compact sedan segment

The Tata Aeris is the replacement for the Tigor, which is ageing by now. Available only for private buyers at this point, it offers a fresh look and new features that one expects in a compact sedan. People’s expectations have increased over time, and they want as many features as possible for a given price, and Tata has understood this mandate quite well. Hence the unusual pairing of an AMT transmission with CNG, as even ‘value-driven’ buyers are asking for more. Although the Aeris is a replacement for the Tigor, it does draw on many features from the newly launched Tiago as well. The Tata Aeris looks more modern and sleeker than the Tigor and borrows several elements from the newly updated Tiago hatchback as well.
On the exterior, the first change is the sleeker LED headlights with integrated DRLs. There is a gloss black trim below that and a new bumper as well. The fog lights (on higher models) are also LED. LED tail lamps are now also present at the rear, and with new plastic trims and a redesigned bumper, the rear looks good as well. The wheel-arch cladding adds contrast, and the wheels themselves are 14 inches and come only with wheel covers on steel wheels on the CNG. The petrol version gets 15-inch alloys. Tata is taking recycling seriously, and these claddings are made from recycled materials. The chrome on the door handles and the window line gives the Aeris a premium feel.
The wheelbase of the Aeris is 2,450mm, so the interior is quite spacious for a compact sedan. There is plenty of recycled material here too, and in the top model, ventilated seats are offered, though the control is difficult to locate. But you do get a rather nice 10.2-inch large touchscreen infotainment console with wireless CarPlay and AndroidAuto, which has pretty decent sound. A wireless charger is there on top models. Gear selection on the AMT models is by a rotary drive, which is quite easy to operate, though the new power window switches have a bit of a learning curve. A nice touch is a 65-watt USB-C charging port up front, and a 360-degree camera which doubles up as a dashcam.
Both the CNG and the petrol version of the Aeris use a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine that produces 86 PS in pure petrol mode and 75.5 PS in CNG mode. Tata uses twin tanks in the Aeris boot, mounted low so you have some usable boot space. Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed manual or an AMT, available with both variants. Performance is smooth and unhurried, as long as you don’t push beyond the 2,500 RPM mark. The petrol delivers good performance.
The Aeris offers many new features in its segment, for both petrol and CNG versions, making it the right choice for a compact family sedan, without any compromise in features even if you opt for the CNG version.
Prices start at ₹5.3 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.