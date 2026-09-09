South Asia's first 'Mercedes-Benz Studio' inaugurated

Mercedes-Benz India has inaugurated the country's first Mercedes-Benz Studio in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, making India one of only 14 markets globally to host this distinctive brand experience format. Located at DLF One Horizon Centre, Gurugram, the Mercedes-Benz Studio is a first-of-its-kind urban destination that brings together design, craft, culture, community and modern luxury under the brand's global promise of "Welcome Home." The Studio offers customers, enthusiasts and visitors an immersive space to engage with Mercedes-Benz beyond automobiles through curated experiences, exclusive collaborations and innovative brand interactions. The Studio offers three key experiences: Lavonne Café, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS X adidas merchandise and a test drive experience of Mercedes-Benz vehicles for customers.

Mercedes-Benz India also unveiled the stunning engineering marvel, the CONCEPT AMG GTXX supercar and launched its Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 e-bike range for Indian customers in partnership with EMotorad, at the opening of the Mercedes-Benz Studio in Delhi NCR. Alongside a curated display of vehicles, it houses a design and material library, Mercedes-Benz lifestyle collection, Mercedes-AMG X adidas merchandise and an exclusive Lavonne Café, creating Mercedes-Benz’s signature warm, modern luxury environ for customers, enthusiasts, families and first-time visitors to discover the brand at their own pace and engage in new experimental ways. The Studio is designed innovatively so that every visitor can truly feel Mercedes-Benz’s brand promise of 'Welcome Home.'