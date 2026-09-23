Although the older Thar was an instant legend, Mahindra has now improved its original offering and given it the moniker of the Thar OG. The Thar OG has a number of improvements to its credit, besides the normal cosmetic upgrades – it sports better mechanical components in both the powertrain and the suspension system.
Chief amongst the improvements is the M Glyde 4G platform, which delivers higher stiffness to deliver confident driving both on-road and off-road. To this is added the advanced PENTALINK suspension at the rear, incorporating a Watts Link for better cornering stability and precise control. Then you get what Mahindra calls DAVINCI Damping technology, with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) enabling a plush ride. Electric power steering now adds to the equipment list, and improved NVH makes for a quieter cabin. One notable feature here is the Electronic Locking Differential and Terrain Modes. Purpose-built Terrain Modes (Mud, Sand & Snow) intelligently optimise vehicle performance for confident driving across diverse terrains.
Cosmetically, the new Thar gets a new grille, LED headlamps, and signature C-shaped DRLs. The track has gone up by 50mm, and the new front and rear bumpers reflect this. The 19-inch alloy wheels are new as well and add a good presence. Twin ice-cube LED fog lamps on each side make the top model well equipped for all kinds of weather, and these act as cornering lamps as well. The rear also gains LED taillamps. The interiors get a new truffle brown leatherette colour, and a second-row cupholder has been added. Two new colourways introduced are Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue.
The G20 TGDi mStallion in petrol has been improved further and now offers 160 bhp of power with 330 Nm of torque. The D22 mHawk diesel has also been improved with 150 bhp of power and 330 Nm of torque. Both these engines can be had in either manual or automatic, with 4x4 options. The D117 CRDe engine remains untouched with 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque; this is available only in rear-wheel drive (RWD) with a manual gearbox. The Thar OG is also much safer now with 6 airbags, including 4 first-in-segment Head, Pelvis, Thorax, and Shoulder (HPTS) airbags for front and rear passenger protection. Both front and rear brakes are now discs, and a new ESP system logic (9.3) is now standard. Front parking sensors have also been added.
There are now three distinct trims available with the Thar OG – AXT, LXT and the top-of-the-line ZXT. AXT is the entry variant with the D117 CRDe engine and manual gearbox driving the rear wheels. The LXT and ZXT give you options of petrol/diesel, MT/AT and RWD/4x4. Deliveries start on October 11th, 2026.
The Thar OG price starts at ₹10.32 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.