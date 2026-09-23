Although the older Thar was an instant legend, Mahindra has now improved its original offering and given it the moniker of the Thar OG. The Thar OG has a number of improvements to its credit, besides the normal cosmetic upgrades – it sports better mechanical components in both the powertrain and the suspension system.

Chief amongst the improvements is the M Glyde 4G platform, which delivers higher stiffness to deliver confident driving both on-road and off-road. To this is added the advanced PENTALINK suspension at the rear, incorporating a Watts Link for better cornering stability and precise control. Then you get what Mahindra calls DAVINCI Damping technology, with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) enabling a plush ride. Electric power steering now adds to the equipment list, and improved NVH makes for a quieter cabin. One notable feature here is the Electronic Locking Differential and Terrain Modes. Purpose-built Terrain Modes (Mud, Sand & Snow) intelligently optimise vehicle performance for confident driving across diverse terrains.

Cosmetically, the new Thar gets a new grille, LED headlamps, and signature C-shaped DRLs. The track has gone up by 50mm, and the new front and rear bumpers reflect this. The 19-inch alloy wheels are new as well and add a good presence. Twin ice-cube LED fog lamps on each side make the top model well equipped for all kinds of weather, and these act as cornering lamps as well. The rear also gains LED taillamps. The interiors get a new truffle brown leatherette colour, and a second-row cupholder has been added. Two new colourways introduced are Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue.