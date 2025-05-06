Jeep India unveils the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition

For those looking to go the extra mile, optional adventure upgrades such as a Sunrider rooftop and a side ladder with a roof carrier are available.The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition will be available for a limited time on the Rubicon variant at Jeep dealerships across India offered at the premium of INR 1.51 Lakhs. The optional accessories pack can be availed exclusively on the Willys ’41 edition at a special offer price of 4.56 Lakhs. The Wrangler Willys 1941 Special Edition is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Jeep history – re-imagined for modern explorers.