The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography debuts in India with a striking design and cutting-edge luxury

The New Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is available with two powertrain options - the P250 petrol mild hybrid engine delivering power of 246 bhp and 365 Nm torque and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine delivering power of 201 bhp and 430 Nm torque.

What's special about the new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography?

In the New Range Rover Evoque Autobiography, as you gaze up, a sliding panoramic roof bathes the cabin in natural light, while a contrasting Black or Corinthian Bronze roof adds a touch of dynamic sophistication. The Pixel LED headlights with their signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are a new feature. As are the 19-inch Style 5136 alloy wheels, adorned with Burnished Copper accents.

Inside, the heated and cooled front seats cradle you, while the 14-way electrically adjustable front seats adjust to your every need, and the rich Shadow Grey Ash veneer adds a touch of sophistication. The electrically adjustable steering column and ClearSight interior rear-view mirror work in harmony to create a refined driving environment. Every detail, from the configurable cabin lighting to the two-zone climate control, is designed to make every journey unforgettable. And with the luxurious Full Extended Leather upgrade and Suede cloth headlining, the opulent ambience is palpable.