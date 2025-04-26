New McLaren W1: the real supercar

The new McLaren W1 is the ground-breaking successor to two of the greatest supercars ever – the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1TM – and elevates the McLaren ‘1’ car lineage to new heights in every aspect of performance. The Ultimate expression of a real supercar, the new W1 has been created according to the McLaren ethos of class-leading performance, informed by the core principles that underpin every McLaren supercar: epic power applied through cutting-edge aerodynamics and lightweight chassis technologies; the highest levels of dynamic excellence and the purest driver connection; the perfect driver environment, for all driving situations; and awe-inspiring visual and aural drama.
All of McLaren’s significant and renowned expertise in lightweight engineering and aerodynamic performance, inspired by years of racing innovation and the company’s World Championship mindset, was applied to W1. The engineering team behind the new McLaren Ultimate model have between them contributed to 16 McLaren Formula 1 World Championship titles across driver and constructor categories. This expertise as part of a bigger team has resulted in the most focused supercar that McLaren has ever built, but also one with a huge breadth of capability.
The W1 is powered by an all-new V8 hybrid powertrain with 1257 bhp – the highest power output of any McLaren ever and greater than all core competitors. The all-new MHP-8 V8 combustion engine develops 915 bhp and revs to 9,200rpm. The power-dense E-module develops 342 bhp, integrates electric motor and control unit for reduced weight and optimised packaging. World-beating McLaren lightweight engineering delivers vehicle weight of 1,399kg, enabling best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 898 bhp/tonne – the highest ever for any McLaren supercar
Formula 1-inspired ground effect aerodynamics and McLaren race mode combine to deliver world-first, radical ‘road to track’ character transformation, lowering ride height by 37mm at the front and 17mm at the rear and engaging up to 1,000kg of downforce. The most advanced active aero features ever in a road-legal McLaren, with revolutionary McLaren Active Long Tail rear wing that extends rearwards by 300mm just one of multiple patents filed for aerodynamic innovations. New W1 is fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road-legal McLaren ever, achieving the astonishing combination of being quicker than a Speedtail to 300km/h in a straight-line and 3 seconds a lap ahead of a McLaren Senna on McLaren’s reference track. Incredible acceleration of 0-200km/h in 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h in less than 12.7 seconds; the maximum speed is electronically limited to 350km/h. Just 399 customer cars will be produced.