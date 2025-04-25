Rolls-Royce presents Black Badge Cullinan Daisy: inspired by one client’s remarkable path

Drawing inspiration from a field of daisies on the client’s favourite trail in the High Tatras mountains, Black Badge Cullinan Daisy represents resilience and perseverance – much like a daisy that thrives in a variety of conditions. Commissioned by an individual who built their success in the outdoor and adventure equipment sector, Black Badge Cullinan Daisy symbolises their path to success.

All about Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Daisy

The daisy flower appears as a coachline motif, meticulously hand-painted to complement the single coachline applied over the powder blue exterior. The subtle colour palette provides a striking contrast to the darkened Black Badge Pantheon Grille, Spirit of Ecstasy and exterior brightwork.

Inside, the daisy motif adorns the front fascia and the waterfall section between the rear seats. The design is meticulously applied to the Blackwood surface using a sandblasting technique. To create the design, the wood is subjected to a precision blasting process in which a stream of fine mineral particles is directed at the veneer, which delicately etches away microscopic layers of the surface. The interplay of light and shadow across the sculpted surface creates a three-dimensional effect, adding visual interest to the finished piece.

The Blackwood veneers are complemented by a subtle three-colour interior palette. The main leather hue is Fleet Blue, which extends to the Rotary Controls and B and C pillars. It is complemented by Selby Grey and Black leathers, with Fleet Blue seat piping and Selby Grey contrast stitching and headrest monograms. The interior is completed with Bespoke Illuminated Treadplates with a daisy design.