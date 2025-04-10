Bentley's new fourth generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur range are now available with a second performance hybrid powertrain.

Bentley's range of Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models has now doubled with the addition of a second V8 plug-in hybrid option, the High Performance Hybrid with an output of 680 PS. This engine is offered across all bodystyles in a choice of new core or new Azure variants, the latter prioritising wellness and comfort. Joining the 782PS Ultra Performance Hybrid unit introduced in 2024 as a Speed or Mulliner, Bentley's two-door and four-door sedan models are now exclusively powered by electrified V8 engines.

The new Continental GT and Azure models mark the arrival of Bentley’s new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, which unites an advanced 4.0-litre V8 engine and powerful electric motor to develop a maximum power output of 680 PS and a maximum torque output of 930 Nm. Though the Ultra Performance Hybrid of the Speed remains the most extreme powertrain in Bentley’s range, it is significant that the new High Performance Hybrid outperforms the previous generation’s W12 Speed powertrain on all power, torque and performance parameters – whilst also being capable of up to 80 kilometres in pure electric mode.

These nine cars together define Bentley’s family of performance-focused daily supercars, each bringing unique combinations of potent power, dynamic handling, exquisite design and true handcraftsmanship.