Bentley's new fourth generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur range are now available with a second performance hybrid powertrain.

Bentley's range of Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models has now doubled with the addition of a second V8 plug-in hybrid option, the High Performance Hybrid with an output of 680 PS. This engine is offered across all bodystyles in a choice of new core or new Azure variants, the latter prioritising wellness and comfort. Joining the 782PS Ultra Performance Hybrid unit introduced in 2024 as a Speed or Mulliner, Bentley's two-door and four-door sedan models are now exclusively powered by electrified V8 engines.
The new Continental GT and Azure models mark the arrival of Bentley’s new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, which unites an advanced 4.0-litre V8 engine and powerful electric motor to develop a maximum power output of 680 PS and a maximum torque output of 930 Nm. Though the Ultra Performance Hybrid of the Speed remains the most extreme powertrain in Bentley’s range, it is significant that the new High Performance Hybrid outperforms the previous generation’s W12 Speed powertrain on all power, torque and performance parameters – whilst also being capable of up to 80 kilometres in pure electric mode.
These nine cars together define Bentley’s family of performance-focused daily supercars, each bringing unique combinations of potent power, dynamic handling, exquisite design and true handcraftsmanship.
The V8 High Performance Hybrid powertrain develops a combined power output of 680 PS and a combined torque output of 930 Nm, endowing the new models with exceptional performance. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes a mere 3.5 seconds for the new Continental GT (0-100 km/h in 3.7 secs), while the figure for the Continental GT Convertible is scarcely less impressive at 3.8 secs (0-100 km/h in 3.9 secs). Electric-only range is 85 kilometres for the GT and 82 kilometres for the GTC, with overall CO2 figures in hybrid mode as low as 29 g/km and 31 g/km respectively.
The Bentley Active Chassis technology includes Dynamic Ride, Rear Wheel Steering and eLSD with a choice of Comfort, Bentley and Sport modes. Together, the powertrain and chassis deliver refined, surefooted, progressive and accessible performance in a wide variety of road conditions.
Prices will start around INR 3.9 crores, ex-showroom