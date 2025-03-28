All will be Vanquished - as this sports car manufacturer unleashes its latest model on Indian roads

The Vanquish sits at the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s fabled front-engined sports car range. Highlights include a world-class V12 engine of monumental potency, a bespoke chassis bristling with state-of-the-art dynamics technology, carbon fibre bodywork and an interior which sets new standards of modern luxury. With production limited to under 1000 examples a year, only a few will make their way to India.
Powered by a new 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 producing 824 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, Vanquish achieves a new benchmark for supercar performance with immense in-gear acceleration and a top speed of 345 km/h – the highest top speed of an Aston Martin series production car to date. The engine has strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating reprofiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports. Repositioned spark plugs and new higher flowrate fuel injectors deliver optimised combustion for class leading performance and efficiency gains. A Boost Reserve increases turbo boost pressure above what would normally be required for any given part throttle position, so it is ready to go when full power is needed. This is done during partial throttle demands, imperceptibly to the driver, by balancing the throttle flap position (to restrict the intake flow), and the intelligent wastegate in the turbo (to fine tune the increased intake pressure) to match what the driver expects. When the driver demands full power/ torque, the throttle releases the accumulated boost pressure for immediate response. For the first time on an Aston Martin front-engined V12 sports car, the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox is paired with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). This e-diff is integrated into the electronic stability programme (ESP), providing a direct link to the car’s dynamic behaviour and allowing wheel slip to be managed across the rear axle to optimise traction in all conditions.
Engine sound character is something for which the Vanquish name is synonymous. By changing the drive mode or using the dedicated exhaust button, the exhaust character can be changed from a relaxed, refined V12 tone in GT mode to an increasingly full-blooded, bold and assertive sound character when Sport and Sport+ modes are selected. A separate exhaust button allows the driver to control this sound quality independently of the selected dynamic mode.
Craftmanship and precision is a core theme running through the Vanquish interior. Designed purposefully as a 2 seat flagship, Vanquish’s interior is focused on delivering enjoyment to the driver and sharing the visceral experience with just one other. Vanquish interior also utilises a blend of materials to create sections with bold visible lines to boost the feeling of luxury and quality. Regardless of jewellery pack specification, a subtle bright chrome horizon line replaces a traditional stitch line across the dashboard. In an era of technology where touchscreens can dominate the interior, Vanquish continues to blend technology with tactile surfaces that retain the feeling of luxury and are intuitive to use while driving. To this end, all key driver controls are centrally mounted, keeping the frequently used functions within easy reach reinforcing the clarity and simplicity of a driver-focused interior. Meanwhile the fully digital 10.25” TFT driver display has been designed to deliver information with maximum clarity and offers custom display configurations. Similarly, the 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen system with full online connectivity, integrated with the repositioned centre console, features technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control.
The Vanquish is priced at INR 8.89 crores, ex-showroom (without options).