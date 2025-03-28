All will be Vanquished - as this sports car manufacturer unleashes its latest model on Indian roads

The Vanquish sits at the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s fabled front-engined sports car range. Highlights include a world-class V12 engine of monumental potency, a bespoke chassis bristling with state-of-the-art dynamics technology, carbon fibre bodywork and an interior which sets new standards of modern luxury. With production limited to under 1000 examples a year, only a few will make their way to India.

Powered by a new 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 producing 824 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, Vanquish achieves a new benchmark for supercar performance with immense in-gear acceleration and a top speed of 345 km/h – the highest top speed of an Aston Martin series production car to date. The engine has strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating reprofiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports. Repositioned spark plugs and new higher flowrate fuel injectors deliver optimised combustion for class leading performance and efficiency gains. A Boost Reserve increases turbo boost pressure above what would normally be required for any given part throttle position, so it is ready to go when full power is needed. This is done during partial throttle demands, imperceptibly to the driver, by balancing the throttle flap position (to restrict the intake flow), and the intelligent wastegate in the turbo (to fine tune the increased intake pressure) to match what the driver expects. When the driver demands full power/ torque, the throttle releases the accumulated boost pressure for immediate response. For the first time on an Aston Martin front-engined V12 sports car, the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox is paired with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). This e-diff is integrated into the electronic stability programme (ESP), providing a direct link to the car’s dynamic behaviour and allowing wheel slip to be managed across the rear axle to optimise traction in all conditions.