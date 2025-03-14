Jaguar's Type 00 dazzles at Paris fashion Week

The Jaguar Type 00 has been spotted on the streets of Paris for the first time since its launch. A host of celebrity A-listers were pictured arriving at glamorous locations throughout Paris Fashion Week in Jaguar’s unmistakeable, dramatic design vision concept car. On Sunday, Barry Keoghan, Irish actor and star of Saltburn was seen pulling up to The Peninsula, Paris after attending the Valentino show. The star was seen removing his luggage before making his way through the crowds into his hotel. The next day, Jamie Dornan, actor, model and musician was snapped rolling up in Type 00 at the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Jamie greeted crowds before being ushered inside the hotel to prepare for the Loewe show. In its final appearance during fashion week in Paris, Oscar award winning star of Avatar and Avengers: End Game, Zoë Saldaña was seen driven by her husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña before making a chic exit dressed in YSL. Type 00 at Paris Fashion Week did not go unnoticed on social media, with many of the crowds turning up to see the dazzling moments and capture their own videos of the striking design. Any questions on if the car is real were soon dispelled, as it drove through the streets of Paris in glamorous arrival moments.