A manual choice

Ferraris and Lamborghinis are all flash and bang, but if you are a gentleman of class, we would say that Aston Martin is your supercar icon. With a chequered history of winning some of the world’s most competitive races and touring car championships, Aston has gone ahead and done something totally bonkers again – launched the Valiant, an ultra-exclusive hypercar by in-house bespoke division, Q. Powered by a 735 bhp twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the Valiant has put the R in the word rarity. Imagine, a 6-speed gated and exposed shifter – you can orgasm just by shifting the lever! Production is strictly limited to just 110 cars globally.

Valiant was originally conceived from a personal commission from Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team driver, Fernando Alonso for a lightweight, more extreme, race car inspired version of the spectacular Aston Martin Valour. Combining the brutal style and blistering performance of a bygone evocative era of brutal V12 performance with state-of-the-art contemporary engineering, lightweight materials and spectacular design, Valiant pushes the boundaries of performance and engagement to evolve, intensify and reimagine the ultimate Aston Martin driver’s car.