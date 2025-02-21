The case for an extraordinary Fire Starter

Nurburgring. The Mecca of speed. The holy grail of performance, the dipstick by which all sports vehicles are measured. Normally associated with only hypercars and performance versions of road-going cars, it saw it’s surface being attacked by a SUV that has set a record for the fastest ever around the circuit’s 20.6 kilometres. The RS Q8, already a formidable performance vehicle saw some improvements in the 2025 model including its 4.0-litre V8 TFSi engine that is a twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 32-valve V-8 with aluminum block and heads and produces 640 HP with 850Nm of torque. This is enough to propel this 2.4 ton vehicle to a 0-100 km/h speed in 3.6 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 305 km/h. To bring all this to a firm stop are carbon ceramic brakes.

But if you thought that the RS Q8 is only about speed, you would be slightly off the mark. Part of the package are gorgeous looks and sumptuous interiors. On the outside you get configurable DRLs, with a checkered flag design option and powerful Audi laser lights for the headlights with the lights being specific to this vehicle and you also get mean looking 23-inch alloys with a 6-Y twin-spoke design in Matt Neodymium Gold. Want more? Then there is the absolute mental sounding exhaust – when you are redlining through the gears, it screams up a symphony so satisfying that you will be grinning ear-to-ear. You think money doesn’t buy love? Think again.