Mercedes-Benz strengthens its electric footprint in India: launches 2 BEVs in its top-end vehicle portfolio

Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology will be exclusively launched as Edition One in India. The car features four individually controlled electric motors, producing a combined 587 hp and 1,164 Nm of torque for unparalleled on-road and off-road performance. 0 to 100 km/h comes up in just 4.7 seconds, with peak torque available instantly. Infotainment includes a Burmester 3D surround sound system with 18 speakers, 760 watts of system power and Dolby Atmos, and the MBUX NTG-7 user experience with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also has Augmented Reality for Navigation.

Power is courtesy a 116 kWh battery, with DC fast charging that takes the battery from 10% to 80% inapproximately 32 minutes. The car has a WLTP range of 473 kilometres.

Priced at INR 3 crores, ex-showroom.