Mercedes-Benz strengthens its electric footprint in India: launches 2 BEVs in its top-end vehicle portfolio

Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology will be exclusively launched as Edition One in India. The car features four individually controlled electric motors, producing a combined 587 hp and 1,164 Nm of torque for unparalleled on-road and off-road performance. 0 to 100 km/h comes up in just 4.7 seconds, with peak torque available instantly. Infotainment includes a Burmester 3D surround sound system with 18 speakers, 760 watts of system power and Dolby Atmos, and the MBUX NTG-7 user experience with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also has Augmented Reality for Navigation.
Power is courtesy a 116 kWh battery, with DC fast charging that takes the battery from 10% to 80% inapproximately 32 minutes. The car has a WLTP range of 473 kilometres.
Priced at INR 3 crores, ex-showroom.
The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC is locally manufactured in Mercedes-Benz's manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune. It is a 5-seater powered by two permanently excited synchronous electric motors mounted on each axle, which together form the fully variable all-wheel drive 4MATIC system with 360 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h dash takes 6.1 seconds. The wheelbase is 3,200mm which makes the second row quite spacious. The exterior styling is defined as ‘electric art’ by the company and features 21-inch, light-alloy wheels painted in black with a high-sheen finish for a premium look.
The EQS SUV's MBUX Hyperscreen, featuring 3 seamless displays with the large 17.7 inch central OLED screen, delivers cutting-edge, driver-focused content. Audio is by a Burmester® 3D surround sound system powered by 710 Watts and featuring 15 speakers.
Priced at INR 1.28 crores, ex-showroom