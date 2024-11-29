Electric with 8

The all-new BMW M5, marking the seventh generation of this iconic high-performance sedan, will be offered as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit in the country. Staying true to its heritage, the M5 continues to house the renowned S68 4.4-litre V8 engine, now paired with a hybridised powertrain for enhanced performance.

A standout feature is the M Carbon Roof, which reduces the car’s weight by over 30 kilograms compared to the panoramic glass sunroof variant. This lightweight roof also lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity, accentuating the all-new M5’s sleek, low-slung profile. Part of the M Carbon exterior package, the roof is complemented by carbon-fiber mirror caps and a rear spoiler. Alternatively, customers can opt for the panoramic glass sunroof, designed as a body-integrated module. At the rear, the signature M twin exhaust tailpipes, finished in Black Chrome, seamlessly blend into the rear apron. The car also rides on striking M light-alloy wheels, measuring 20 inches (285/40 ZR20) in the front and 21 inches (295/35 ZR21) at the rear, enhancing its dynamic stance. Braking is handled by standard M Compound brakes, with an option for advanced M Carbon ceramic brakes.