While remaining faithful to the enduring G-Class design philosophy, this SUV sets a new benchmark in the luxury SUV industry with its potent blend of renowned off-road capabilities, dynamic performance, and exquisite luxury.

With its hand-built AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that produces 577 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque plus an extra 20 bhp of boost, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is one of the best high-performance off-road vehicles on the market. The G 63 can go from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, and now comes with launch control, for the first time ever.
With its adaptive adjustable damping and active and hydraulic roll stabilisation, the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension offers superior comfort and nimble handling. The traditional mechanical torsion anti-roll bars are replaced by active hydraulic components. There are two hydraulic connections on the adaptive shock absorbers: one for compression and one for rebound. Hydraulic lines and the adaptive dampers' control valves link the four-wheel damper chambers.
The inside boasts of carbon fiber highlights, Nappa leather upholstery, and a fully adjustable ambient lighting system that even illuminates the air vents. The 18-speaker, 760W Burmester® 3D Surround Sound System, which includes an illuminated satellite loudspeaker in the headliner, adds to the opulent ambiance. Both the driver and the central multimedia displays of the newly designed off-road control unit show crucial off-road driving data, such as the vehicle's location, compass, height, steering angle, tire pressure, temperature, and differential lock status. In order to activate the "Transparent Hood" feature, go to the off-road menu.
The Mercedes-AMG G63 is priced at INR 3.6 crores, ex-showroom.