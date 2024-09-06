Riding the torque curve

The inside is contemporary and designed to make driving a pleasure. A wider area for the interior trim strip integrated into the instrument panel goes hand-in-hand with the forward-thinking cockpit design. Illuminated door sill plates are also included with the vehicle. The galvanic embellisher and contemporary center console design elevate the cabin's premiumness. Inside, the car feels even more luxurious with the standard M Headliner Anthracite upholstery. Settle into the electrically adjustable Comfort Seats upholstered in genuine leather Vernasca as you and your front passenger take a seat. The huge Panorama sunroof lets in plenty of natural light and makes the interior feel airy and expansive. With six different dimmable styles, Ambient Lighting can set the scene for any occasion. Additionally, the ambient lighting incorporates an illuminated contour strip on the rear of the front seats, which is another feature exclusive to this model. Active carbon filters and three-zone automated climate control work together to make the air as clean as possible. The trip is more serene because to the optimized acoustic qualities, which lower the decibel level.

The diesel engine combines exceptional efficiency with maximum power with BMW's TwinPower Turbo technology, which allows for instantaneous response even at low engine speeds. At 1,750 to 2,500 rpm, the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro Edition's two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine generates 190 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. From zero to one hundred kilometers per hour, the vehicle needs only 7.6 seconds.

The vehicle is priced at INR 65 lakhs, ex-showroom.