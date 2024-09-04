Elevating the ES 300h: Redefining Luxury

In celebration of the holiday season, Lexus India is proud to unveil the ES Luxury Plus Edition. Lexus continues to bring unrivaled quality and refined elegance to demanding guests with this model, which is enhanced visually and functionally by a range of innovative extras.

Recognized for its sophisticated design, legendary silence, class-leading craftsmanship, and self-charging hybrid electric engine, the Lexus ES 300h has played a crucial role in the expansion of the Lexus brand in India. As a result of its local production as part of the 'Make in India' project, the ES 300h has become one of Lexus's most popular models in India, accounting for around 55% of total sales for the first half of 2024.

A silver grille improves the front appearance, a chrome garnish for the rear lamp, an illuminated scuff plate with a LED-lit Lexus logo, and a rear seat pillow reduces fatigue and enhances comfort on long journeys—all part of the ES Luxury Plus Edition's effort to elevate the vehicle's luxury and functionality. Some further enhancements have also been made.