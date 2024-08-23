Audi Launches the new Q8 in India

Audi has unveiled the new Audi Q8 in India, a seamless blend of dynamic sportiness and refined elegance, with every detail exuding sophistication and power. Its short overhangs and extended wheelbase contribute to a stance that is both dynamic and graceful. The design showcases a harmony of clean lines and sharp details, further elevated in this fully-equipped model.

Coinciding with the launch of the new Q8, Audi India is also celebrating a significant milestone—selling 1,00,000 cars in India in just over fifteen years. To mark this achievement, the brand is offering a 100-day celebration benefit for Audi customers, which includes loyalty perks on purchases, service plans, extended warranties, Audi Genuine Accessories, Audi Genuine Merchandise, and Collections, as well as attractive corporate and trade-in benefits.

Under the hood, the new Q8 is powered by a 3.0 L TFSI engine that delivers 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, complemented by a 48V Mild Hybrid technology for enhanced performance and efficiency. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. Its eight-speed tiptronic transmission ensures smooth and responsive shifting, while the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive offers outstanding traction and stability in all driving conditions. The electromechanical power steering adds to the precise handling and improved driving dynamics.