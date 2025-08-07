India’s premium tyre manufacturer unveils new range at a speed festival

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. marked a new chapter in its premium journey with a high-octane showcase of its luxury tyre range, Levitas, at ‘Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk’ in Mumbai. Blending high fashion with high performance, the event brought together supercars and the ultimate expression of speed, positioning Levitas as the tyre of choice for India’s growing tribe of luxury and performance car enthusiasts.

All you need to know about Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk

The evening saw together industry leaders, auto and racing enthusiasts, and personalities from across domains under one roof, including India’s only Arjuna awardee in Motorsports, Gaurav Gill, underscoring the brand’s unique intersection of performance, aspiration, and lifestyle. Adding to the excitement were two Formula cars, the Formula 4 and Formula Wolf, announcing the 2025 season of the India Racing Festival, that is set to begin on August 15, 2025.

Adding to its legacy of bold innovation, JK Tyre also revealed its latest feat, a record attempt drift at Umling La Pass. The high-altitude stunt was performed by India's drift king Sanam Sekhon on Levitas XTREME tyres.

Engineered with advanced compounds and precision tread design, the Levitas Ultra tyres for the premium segment and Levitas XTREME for ultra-high performance, represent JK Tyre’s growing push into the premium segment, offering tailored solutions for some of the finest high- end vehicles on Indian roads. Through this product range, JK Tyre has signaled a strategic push into the luxury and high-performance automotive segments, marrying decades of tyre expertise with forward-looking design and innovation.