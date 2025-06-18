The 2025 Mille Miglia race starts with the Italian endurance rally famously described by Enzo Ferrari as ‘the most beautiful race in the world’

The second timepiece dedicated to this year’s race is the Mille Miglia GTS Power Control - 2025 Race Edition, marking a decade since Chopard introduced the GTS range – which stands for ‘Grand Turismo Sport’. A bold 43mm timepiece in Lucent Steel™, with a salmon-coloured dial, featuring Chopard’s chronometer-certified 01-02-M movement, it is designed for gentleman drivers who demand performance, style, and endurance on every stretch of their journey.

Either of these new timepieces will make an ideal companion for this year’s race. As always, all drivers will follow the traditional figure-eight configuration inspired by the original race routes of the 1927-1938 era, which starts and ends in Brescia. Participants will pass through a captivating series of cities and landscapes, including Verona, Ferrara, San Marino, Livorno, and of course, Rome, before winding their way back north. The journey also includes legendary mountain passes such as the Raticosa and Futa, ensuring a mix of challenge, heritage, and stunning scenery.

Over 400 classic cars – all of which must be of a make and model that raced in the original Mille Miglia, up until 1957 – are taking part in this prestigious celebration of automotive history.