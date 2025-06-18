The 2025 Mille Miglia race starts with the Italian endurance rally famously described by Enzo Ferrari as ‘the most beautiful race in the world’

Since its inceptionin 1927, the Mille Miglia has evolvedinto a multi-day event requiring drivers to maintain set average speeds across designated segments – placing accurate timekeeping at its very heart.
Competitors will be able to see the eagerly awaited new 2025 Mille Miglia editions which, this year, comprise two distinct models.The first is the Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Tribute to Sir Stirling Moss, a striking timepiece created to celebrate one of the greatest feats in motorsport history. Crafted in the Maison’s exclusive Lucent Steel with a 40.5mm diameter and equipped with a precision chronograph movement, this limited-edition timepiece is produced in just 70 pieces – a nod to the 70th anniversary of Sir Stirling Moss’s legendary 1955 victory at the Mille Miglia. That year, he and co-driver Denis Jenkinson took the chequered flag with a record time of 10 hours, 7 minutes and 48 seconds, averaging an astonishing 157.65 km/h – a record that stands to this day.
The second timepiece dedicated to this year’s race is the Mille Miglia GTS Power Control - 2025 Race Edition, marking a decade since Chopard introduced the GTS range – which stands for ‘Grand Turismo Sport’. A bold 43mm timepiece in Lucent Steel™, with a salmon-coloured dial, featuring Chopard’s chronometer-certified 01-02-M movement, it is designed for gentleman drivers who demand performance, style, and endurance on every stretch of their journey.
Either of these new timepieces will make an ideal companion for this year’s race. As always, all drivers will follow the traditional figure-eight configuration inspired by the original race routes of the 1927-1938 era, which starts and ends in Brescia. Participants will pass through a captivating series of cities and landscapes, including Verona, Ferrara, San Marino, Livorno, and of course, Rome, before winding their way back north. The journey also includes legendary mountain passes such as the Raticosa and Futa, ensuring a mix of challenge, heritage, and stunning scenery.
Over 400 classic cars – all of which must be of a make and model that raced in the original Mille Miglia, up until 1957 – are taking part in this prestigious celebration of automotive history.