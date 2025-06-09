Hublot launches Big Bang Unico

Crafted in Hublot’s signature high-tech ceramic, the Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 micro blasted orange case glows like the golden hour, while the sky-blue bezel mirrors the boundless sea. Light, bold and effortlessly cool, it’s made for those who live where the sun meets the waves. As light as a sea breeze with its featherlight micro blasted ceramic, yet tough for any adventure with its high-resistance ceramic, this watch is ready for every bold, spontaneous dive — from pool party to deep waters — with its 100m water-resistance. A watch, cool enough, to switch effortlessly from beach mode to sunset lounging and party mode in seconds, thanks to its patented One-Click strap system. A timepiece versatile enough, that comes with three interchangeable straps — sky blue, dark blue or orange, all three featuring white-lined rubber — to match your mood & style anytime.