Hublot launches Big Bang Unico

Crafted in Hublot’s signature high-tech ceramic, the Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 micro blasted orange case glows like the golden hour, while the sky-blue bezel mirrors the boundless sea. Light, bold and effortlessly cool, it’s made for those who live where the sun meets the waves. As light as a sea breeze with its featherlight micro blasted ceramic, yet tough for any adventure with its high-resistance ceramic, this watch is ready for every bold, spontaneous dive — from pool party to deep waters — with its 100m water-resistance. A watch, cool enough, to switch effortlessly from beach mode to sunset lounging and party mode in seconds, thanks to its patented One-Click strap system. A timepiece versatile enough, that comes with three interchangeable straps — sky blue, dark blue or orange, all three featuring white-lined rubber — to match your mood & style anytime.
From the inside out, Hublot’s innovation shines from its cutting-edge color ceramic technology to the in-house Unico manufacture movement. Since 2018, Hublot has redefined ceramic with bold, patented colors and extreme durability. Engineered for intensity, its high-tech formula is harder, denser and more scratch-resistant than traditional ceramics. Vibrant, unbreakable and 100% Hublot. Since 2010, the Unico movement has set the standard for in-house innovation, precision and performance. Designed for versatility, its groundbreaking architecture delivers reliability and cutting-edge mechanics
In 2005 the Big Bang marked the advent of a new era in watchmaking, more closely attuned than ever to the privileges of its name. Few timepieces have transformed contemporary watchmaking like the Big Bang. Twenty years after its launch, it remains the incarnation of a Manufacture that constantly pushes the boundaries of the unknown. Through exclusive materials and in-house movements, led by the Unico and the Meca-10, the Big Bang breaks with tradition —a notion it has never completely embraced. Singular for its bold aesthetic, plural for its versatility, this is the Big Bang.