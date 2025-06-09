Audi India launches Audi A4 Signature Edition

Audi has announced the launch of the Audi A4 Signature Edition featuring exclusive design elements that elevate its premium appeal and sophistication. The Signature Edition features distinctive styling enhancements, including the elegant Audi rings entry LED lamps, exclusive Audi rings decals, and dynamic wheel hub caps that create a striking visual presence. This Signature edition combines refined aesthetics with premium detailing for customers seeking individuality and distinction in their luxury sedan.
The Signature Edition package offers bespoke styling enhancements for the Audi A4. This exclusive package delivers a distinguished appearance with a Park Assist with 360–degree camera, distinctive Audi rings decals for enhanced brand presence, dynamic wheel hub caps that maintain the perfect Audi logo orientation regardless of wheel motion, a fragrance dispenser for enhanced cabin ambience, stainless steel pedal covers add a sporty interior accent besides many other features
The A4 is powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine that generates 204 hp and 320 Nm torque, enabling the car to do a 0-100 km/h time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 241 km/h. A B&O Premium sound system with 3D sound – with 19 speakers including a center speaker and subwoofer, 16-channel amplifier and an output of 755 watts gives you an amazing musical experience while the MMI touch display in the control center gives acoustic feedback with a high-resolution TFT display measuring 10-inches. You also get a smartphone interface and wireless charging. A three-zone climate control provides comfort for everyone on board
Prices start at INR 57.1 lakh, (ex-showroom).