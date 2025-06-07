The new MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack debuts in India

The MINI Interaction Unit takes a quantum leap into the digital age with the hi-resolution 9.5-inch Circular OLED touchscreen display. It is the defining feature of the interior with a completely new feel and versatile functions. It has moved closer to the driver and can be operated similar to a smartphone. The new MINI Operating System 9 is optimized for touchscreen and voice control and provides advanced connectivity for maximum ease of use.

The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) can be activated by saying “Hey MINI” to control a wide range of functions such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and others. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings.