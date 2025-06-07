The new MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack debuts in India

The new MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works represents the comprehensive transformation that is reflected in the new design language ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. It combines the traditional MINI values with progressive innovations in a particularly authentic way, reducing the vehicle design to the essentials. With its dynamic, sporty exterior and exclusive JCW trim, the car stands out as the epitome of driving fun and individuality.
The exterior color options Legend Grey or Midnight Black are complemented by roof and mirror caps and Sport Stripes in Black. Unique design features include the Grille, Bumpers, Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler and Door Entry Sills. The JCW Aerodynamic styling, JCW Sports stripes in Black, Black Roof rails offer a dynamic appearance. The Piano Black Exterior Trim and wheel arches add to the sporty look of the car. The 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke Black alloy wheels further elevates the sharp character. The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, surrounding window area and contrasting roof ensure the MINI is instantly recognizable. The surfaces look particularly exciting thanks to an integrative treatment of details. Absence of side scuttles and flush door handles underline the clear and modern overall impression. A clearly defined shoulder area gives a decidedly athletic body. A wide stance on the rear, characteristic charisma and a modern minimalist design with clearly designed surfaces ensure the new MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack has a significantly enhanced presence. The striking appearance of the car is enhanced by three selectable Signatures Modes (Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works) for the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix rear lights. All three modes begin and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation. The intelligent High Beam Assistant takes care not to blind oncoming traffic during night-time driving.
Minimalist design, digital innovations and an immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. The sportiness is elevated with JCW Sports Seats, Vescin/Cord combination JCW Black upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. The JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters adds to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. The Headliner Anthracite elevates aesthetics inside the cockpit. The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The textile surface is made luminescent by ambient lighting and projections from the MINI Interaction Unit that make even rush hour relaxing.
The MINI Interaction Unit takes a quantum leap into the digital age with the hi-resolution 9.5-inch Circular OLED touchscreen display. It is the defining feature of the interior with a completely new feel and versatile functions. It has moved closer to the driver and can be operated similar to a smartphone. The new MINI Operating System 9 is optimized for touchscreen and voice control and provides advanced connectivity for maximum ease of use.
The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) can be activated by saying “Hey MINI” to control a wide range of functions such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and others. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings.
Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver’s line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.
The versatile and powerful electric drive make it a perfect companion for unbridled driving fun even off the beaten track. With 204 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, the all-electric MINI Countryman sprints from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery with gross capacity of 66.45 kWh and has a claimed range of up to 462 kilometres. Charging time is – 130 kW DC Charger – 10 to 80% in 29 min (100 km top up range in 8 min) and 11 kW AC – 0 to 100% in 6 hrs 45 min.
The vehicle is priced at INR 62 lakhs, ex-showroom.