The Tata Altroz comes with significant improvements and updates

The Altroz has always been a successful product of Tata and it is not difficult to see why. It is spacious in its segment and comes well specified, with the segment’s first dual-clutch automatic (DCA) added to it sometime back. Now the vehicle has a complete refresh and many more goodies have come in. What stays however is the standard petrol and diesel engines, the latter being one of the very few choices left in the segment. You also have a CNG and an automated manual (AMT) so plenty of choices here. But is the beauty merely skin deep or does it genuinely bring about a change? Let’s take a closer look.

What are the new updates on Tata Altroz?

LED lights and DR:s are becoming de rigueur these days and the Altroz is not immune to their charm. So headlights, taillights, foglights and daytime running lights have all gone LED. There is of course, the new design of the 16-inch diamond cut alloys, which look pretty decent. But the biggest change on the outside have to be the new flush fitting door handles, which have a request button on each end and a LED at night to tell you about its positioning. We are not fond of these new fangled door handles, but most people like them and they do look suitably high-tech, so its par for the course. The rear door handles are the concealed types, and do require a bit of effort to open. In the positive side, the 90-degree opening of the doors enables easy ingress and egress to all including those who are saree-clad and the generously proportioned. Of course, you do get a 360-degree camera now on the top models with excellent clarity, though we must admit we found the rear parking sensors to be a tad too sensitive. A Blindspot monitor debuts on the new infotainment screen of course.