Family rocket for those who want the pace and run with family

Volkswagen has really had some cult vehicles to its name, and the Golf has been one of its most famous models worldwide, after the Beetle. However, few cars have been more iconic than the Golf GTi and after years of prayers and requests to Volkswagen India, the vehicle has finally landed in India. Yes, the price is mouthwatering but what you get is a power-packed mile muncher with epic performance to match, in a package that can at a stretch be called family friendly. Sure, it lacks some features but then this vehicle is all about making your adrenaline pump, rather than come in as merely a breath of fresh air. And that exhaust note? Ah, those growls and pops are your daily reminder why ICE continues to be king in spite of the environmentalist naysayers.

Let's not carried away and start with the looks instead. The twin headlights and LED fogs up front, but unique to the GTi is the red stripe running across the front face. The VW logo is illuminated – it might be a bit too much for some of us but for many others its kosher. The design of the alloy wheels is more EV like here, but then that could be due to them being more aerodynamic for better performance. Thankfully old fashioned door-handles remain (none of that flush-fitting madness) and they are illuminated at night, which means no more fumbling around in the dark. Typically of VW's robust build quality, the doors pack in quite a heft.