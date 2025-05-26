A rewarding proposition for Kia as it launches the rejuvenated Clarens

Inside, there are quite a few changes. You now get a 27-inch dual panoramic display unit, for all vehicle controls including the infotainment system and for driver information as well. The other big addition is a panoramic sunroof, that this segment of vehicles always wants. Both driver and passenger front seats are now ventilated, with the passenger seat benefitting from the ‘Boss’ function – a lever that moves the seat forward, accessible from the rear seat. The electric tumble seat function for the second row is retained, as is the Bose sound system and you additionally get 64-colour ambient lighting. The windows can be rolled up or down by remote control, so all in all plenty of toys to play with.

It is the safety department where we feel significant strides have been made. Apart from the addition of a 360-degree camera, you now get Level 2 ADAS features. In the Carens Clavis, that includes 20 autonomous features like Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Front Collison-Avoidance Assist- Direct Oncoming, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Blind View Monitor in Cluster, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist and host of others. You also get regular safety features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a Rear Occupant Alert system, besides others.

Mechanically there are no changes, save for the addition of a manual transmission option for the 1.5-litre turbo variant. The parking brake has now gone electric too.

The new Clavis replaces the older versions, except for the base models which will be priced competitively for the fleet segment. While there are quite a few changes and upgrades to the Carens Clavis, it still remains as one of the best choices for a large family MUV in this segment.

Prices start at INR 11.49 lakhs, ex-showroom