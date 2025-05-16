MG Windsor Pro EV launched in India with 449 Km range and upgraded features

The Windsor from MG has quickly become one of India’s best-selling EVs in its category, thanks to its combination of smart features, looks, space, and practicality. The standard battery that comes with the vehicle is a 38kWh unit that promises 331 kilometres on a charge but will usually net you around 280 kilometres, depending on your driving pattern and geography of use. Now, the company has introduced a ‘Pro’ model that uses a larger 52.9 kWh battery, promising you up to 449 kilometres of range, meaning you should be able to do 400 quite easily. The Pro model also has a couple of extra features that are not available on the standard model.

Let us start with the familiar shape of the Windsor. Those futuristic looks and that illuminated MG logo still make it look like a spaceship. The design is pretty good (and practical!) with the rear profile showing an unusual restraint to flash. The lighting is practical, and we found that the light spectrum of the headlamps was extremely good, both in terms of luminosity and throw. Nowadays, you get those flush door handles on many cars, and the Windsor Pro has them too, but we do not particularly like them because they are a pain to operate, and sometimes we cannot help but think that they will pinch our fingers!