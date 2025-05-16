MG Windsor Pro EV launched in India with 449 Km range and upgraded features

The Windsor from MG has quickly become one of India’s best-selling EVs in its category, thanks to its combination of smart features, looks, space, and practicality. The standard battery that comes with the vehicle is a 38kWh unit that promises 331 kilometres on a charge but will usually net you around 280 kilometres, depending on your driving pattern and geography of use. Now, the company has introduced a ‘Pro’ model that uses a larger 52.9 kWh battery, promising you up to 449 kilometres of range, meaning you should be able to do 400 quite easily. The Pro model also has a couple of extra features that are not available on the standard model.
Let us start with the familiar shape of the Windsor. Those futuristic looks and that illuminated MG logo still make it look like a spaceship. The design is pretty good (and practical!) with the rear profile showing an unusual restraint to flash. The lighting is practical, and we found that the light spectrum of the headlamps was extremely good, both in terms of luminosity and throw. Nowadays, you get those flush door handles on many cars, and the Windsor Pro has them too, but we do not particularly like them because they are a pain to operate, and sometimes we cannot help but think that they will pinch our fingers!
Inside, there are now three types of interiors available, but the Windsor pro comes with dual-tone ivory and black trim. The front glass area is quite big, and there are two cup holders built into the dashboard. Upholstery is in leatherette, and like we have often complained, good natural leather has gone missing even from even top-end cars. What is an MG without screens, and the Windsor Pro comes with a grand 15.6-inch display for the infotainment and other functions and a smaller 8.8-inch display for essential driver information, with the former being touch-enabled.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on this version, as is an 8-speaker sound system by Infinity, which is pretty decent. You also get a 256-colour ambient light system to play with, so if it was always your secret desire to own a mobile disco, this is your chance. The front seats are quite comfortable and ventilated too, but whilst the rear seats have adequate legroom, the seat squab is a bit short, so those with long legs may find support lacking. There is a USB-C port at the back, along with a cute air vent. Of course, not to miss out on that huge panoramic glass roof.
In terms of technical stuff, the only change is the 52.9 kWh battery. The motor continues to be a 134 bhp unit, with 200 Nm of torque. Performance is sprightly and handling is benign too, as long as you do not push it too hard. Disc brakes on all four wheels do reassure you of stopping prowess. MG is offering a lifetime battery warranty to the first batch of customers. The company also offers a unique concept of ‘Battery-as-a-service (BAAAS)’, and in this case, it is charging INR 4.50 for every kilometre you travel, should you opt for this. The car additionally gets Automatic Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) level 2 for enhanced safety.
Priced at INR 18.10 lakhs. INR 13.10 lakhs, if bought under the BAAAS scheme.