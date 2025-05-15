Maruti Suzuki ARENA enhances safety by offering 6 airbags as standard

In a decisive step towards enhanced occupant protection, Maruti Suzuki ARENA, has announced the standardisation of 6 airbags as a key safety feature across its popular models—WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco.
Announcing this latest initiative, the Company has launched a comprehensive high-impact campaign to increase awareness about the benefits of 6 airbags.
The Maruti Suzuki ARENA range of passenger vehicles are offered with a suite of active and passive safety features. The latest 6 airbags safety feature comprises of dual front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags. The 6-airbag safety system is engineered to provide all-round protection, supported by 3-point seat belts for all with seat belt reminders for maximum effectiveness.
This safety enhancement is accompanied by an array of advanced safety technologies including Electronic Stability Control^ (ESP®), Hill Hold Assist#, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and more.
The WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco now stand alongside other popular ARENA models—Swift, Dzire, and Brezza—in offering 6 airbags as standard. The upgraded models are available at Maruti Suzuki ARENA authorized dealerships nationwide, underscoring the company’s mission to make advanced safety a norm across its portfolio.