Maruti Suzuki ARENA enhances safety by offering 6 airbags as standard

Announcing this latest initiative, the Company has launched a comprehensive high-impact campaign to increase awareness about the benefits of 6 airbags.

The Maruti Suzuki ARENA range of passenger vehicles are offered with a suite of active and passive safety features. The latest 6 airbags safety feature comprises of dual front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags. The 6-airbag safety system is engineered to provide all-round protection, supported by 3-point seat belts for all with seat belt reminders for maximum effectiveness.