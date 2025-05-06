Hyundai Motor India Limited expands EXTER line-up with two new feature-rich variants

The new variants of the Hyundai EXTER – S Smart and SX Smart offer a combination of advanced safety and convenience features, complemented by spacious and comfortable interiors.

Additionally, HMIL is now standardising Child seat anchor - ISOFIX for Exter, ensuring easy child seat installation and providing a comprehensive safety package for the entire family and are available in both manual and AMT transmissions, in petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains.

Customer experience has been further elevated through the democratisation of premium features, including the introduction of an electric sunroof on the S Smart variant and a smart key with push-button start on the SX Smart variant. Additionally, both variants have the option of adopting an upgraded 22.96 cm infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a rear camera - available as genuine accessories at a special customer MSRP of Rs 14,999, backed by a 3-year warranty.