Stellantis to bring Leapmotor brand to Indian roads

With this move, Stellantis continues to bring a new era of smart, sustainable, and accessible electric vehicles to Indian consumers.
Stellantis is set to bring Leapmotor’s global electric vehicle line-up to India, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility. With this move, the company continues to bring a new era of smart, sustainable, and accessible electric vehicles to Indian consumers.

The entry of Leapmotor brand in the market aligns with Stellantis’ ambition to drive innovation and expand its EV footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive landscapes. Leapmotor’s approach to low-carbon mobility is in line with the company’s strategy, which puts sustainability in the driver’s seat. In 2024, Leapmotor delivered nearly 300,000 vehicles, doubling its year-over-year growth.

