Electric dynamics on a Grand Tourer

The Audi e-tron GT Quattro rounds off the existing GT family, which in India comprises the RS e-tron GT. It has a system output of 503PS (584PS with Launch Control). Thanks to a gross battery capacity of 105kWh (net 97kWh) and a range of up to 600 kilometres, it can very capably fulfil the Grand Tourer role but is equally at home in city traffic.

The newcomer also features an impressive charging capacity of up to 320kW. This means that only short charging stops are needed, as around 280 kilometres of range can be regained in just 10 minutes. The high-voltage battery’s full charging power is available in an expanded thermal range. The e-tron route planner automatically preconditions the energy storage system, thus ensuring the best possible charging performance. The Gran Turismo philosophy is embodied not only by the model’s long-distance capability but also by its striking design language. Large wheels, a sleek coupé-like silhouette, and an extended wheelbase contribute to the vehicle’s sporty proportions. At the front, a black mask accentuates the inverted body-colour Singleframe, while at the rear, an elegantly designed diffuser with vertical fins makes for a powerful finish. Characteristics such as the low drag coefficient of 0.25 and the controllable air intakes help to deliver impressive efficiency and interior acoustics – ideal for relaxed driving. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds.