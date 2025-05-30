Electric dynamics on a Grand Tourer

The Audi e-tron GT Quattro rounds off the existing GT family, which in India comprises the RS e-tron GT. It has a system output of 503PS (584PS with Launch Control). Thanks to a gross battery capacity of 105kWh (net 97kWh) and a range of up to 600 kilometres, it can very capably fulfil the Grand Tourer role but is equally at home in city traffic.
The newcomer also features an impressive charging capacity of up to 320kW. This means that only short charging stops are needed, as around 280 kilometres of range can be regained in just 10 minutes. The high-voltage battery’s full charging power is available in an expanded thermal range. The e-tron route planner automatically preconditions the energy storage system, thus ensuring the best possible charging performance. The Gran Turismo philosophy is embodied not only by the model’s long-distance capability but also by its striking design language. Large wheels, a sleek coupé-like silhouette, and an extended wheelbase contribute to the vehicle’s sporty proportions. At the front, a black mask accentuates the inverted body-colour Singleframe, while at the rear, an elegantly designed diffuser with vertical fins makes for a powerful finish. Characteristics such as the low drag coefficient of 0.25 and the controllable air intakes help to deliver impressive efficiency and interior acoustics – ideal for relaxed driving. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds.
The sleek roofline gives the vehicle a dynamic silhouette. Located in the underbody, the high-voltage battery features strategically placed recesses in the battery pack that serve as footwells and provide generous seating comfort for all passengers. The driver and front passenger travel in luxury on eight-way adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests that prove particularly comfortable on long journeys. The rear seat backrest can be partially or completely folded down so that sporting equipment can be stowed in the 405 litre luggage compartment. There is also a front compartment with a volume of 77 litres.
Working with the standard adaptive air suspension, the intelligent quattro system distributes the drive torque between the front and rear axles rapidly and fully variably, ensuring optimum traction in a wide range of driving conditions. To perform that task, the system analyses the driving situation and adjusts the power distribution accordingly in just a few milliseconds. The Audi e-tron GT quattro weighs around 30kg less than the S model, benefiting dynamics and efficiency in equal measure.
In India, this new version is expected to be priced at around INR 2.10 crore, ex-showroom