The second-generation BMW M2 CS arrives as the latest special-edition model from BMW M GmbH

The six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology now delivers an impressive 530 hp – a 50 hp increase over the current-generation BMW M2 – and 650 Nm of torque. As a result, the new BMW M2 CS matches the performance capabilities of both the BMW M3 Competition Saloon with M xDrive and BMW M4 Coupé with M xDrive, powering from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

A range of model-specific design elements give the BMW M2 CS an unmistakeable road presence. Most prominent is a ducktail spoiler which has been seamlessly integrated into the carbon fibre boot lid, alongside exclusive forged M light-alloy wheels finished in Golden Bronze, a unique stripped-back M kidney grille, a newly designed carbon rear diffuser and a matte black front splitter.