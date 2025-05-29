The second-generation BMW M2 CS arrives as the latest special-edition model from BMW M GmbH

Capturing the essence of sheer driving pleasure, the new BMW M2 CS sets another benchmark in the compact high-performance sports car segment. Arriving as the latest special edition model from BMW M GmbH, it fuses thrilling performance, superior driving dynamics and a compelling design, whilst continuing a prestigious lineage that began with the legendary BMW 2002 Turbo over half a century ago.
The six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology now delivers an impressive 530 hp – a 50 hp increase over the current-generation BMW M2 – and 650 Nm of torque. As a result, the new BMW M2 CS matches the performance capabilities of both the BMW M3 Competition Saloon with M xDrive and BMW M4 Coupé with M xDrive, powering from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.
A range of model-specific design elements give the BMW M2 CS an unmistakeable road presence. Most prominent is a ducktail spoiler which has been seamlessly integrated into the carbon fibre boot lid, alongside exclusive forged M light-alloy wheels finished in Golden Bronze, a unique stripped-back M kidney grille, a newly designed carbon rear diffuser and a matte black front splitter.
The new BMW M2 CS is equipped with an upgraded version of the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine found in the current generation BMW M2. Especially noticeable in dynamic driving situations, the engine’s unmistakeable performance characteristics are sharper, and power delivery is linear, even into the higher rev ranges.
The engine’s power output rises to 530 hp – a 50 hp power increase over the current generation. Peak torque also sees a 50 Nm increase, with 650 Nm available across a broad rev range from 2,650 rpm and up to 5,730 rpm. The engine’s maximum power output is mobilised at 6,250 rpm before it reaches a 7,200-rpm red line. Performance is further enhanced through model-specific accelerator mapping across all drive modes selectable via the M Setup menu.
The engine’s M TwinPower Turbo technology comprises a pair of mono-scroll turbochargers, an indirect intercooler supplied by a low-temperature circuit, and an electronically controlled wastegate. The technology package also includes High Precision Injection, which operates with maximum pressure of 350 bar, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing.
The interior of the BMW M2 CS combines a performance-oriented cockpit with advanced digital technology and further model-exclusive design elements. A standout feature is the centre console, which has been constructed entirely from CFRP. Similarly, the heated and weight-optimised bucket seats for the driver and front passenger are also made from carbon and can be electrically adjusted into a wide range of positions. Each has integral head restraints, an illuminated “CS” model badge and surfaces in full Merino leather.
Bringing authentic racing flair into the cockpit, a heated M Alcantara steering wheel in a three-spoke design is fitted as standard. It features a flat-bottomed rim, a red centre marker in the 12 o’clock position and two M buttons which provide quick access to individually configured vehicle setups. Elsewhere, “CS” lettering decorates the centre console, door sills and is illuminated within the door panels – a unique feature of the M2 CS. Rounding off the interior design is a standard-fit anthracite headliner.
The new BMW M2 CS features a BMW Curved Display, comprising a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display with an M-specific interface based on BMW Operating System 8.5. The information display features M Shift Lights at its upper edge, while the status of the driving stability systems and traction control can be found in the lower portion of the screen. The home screen of the 14.9-inch control display provides access to widgets for vehicle setup, tyre pressure and temperature.
Further standard equipment for the BMW M2 CS includes three-zone automatic air conditioning, comfort access, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW Live Cockpit Plus including BMW Maps navigation system. Alongside the head-up display, BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes an augmented view mode on the control display. Smartphone integration enables both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.