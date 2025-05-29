Q by Aston Martin unveils Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

Aston Martin Palm Beach, in partnership with the ultra-luxury performance brand’s bespoke service Q by Aston Martin, commissioned a one-of-a-kind DB12 Volante that blends renowned British craftsmanship with Palm Beach-inspired design themes. The DB12 Volante incorporates unique patterns and materials to celebrate Palm Beach and further elevates the elegance of Aston Martin’s 680PS open-top Super Tourer.
The Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante is a tribute to oceanic blue, featuring an exclusive Q by Aston Martin Frosted Glass Blue exterior paint. The exclusive paint color exhibits qualities unique to the use of glass flakes within the topcoat, creating the unmistakeably mesmerising shimmer effect that perfectly encapsulates the south Florida sun. This is only achievable through hand spray application due to the complexity and delicate nature of this colour. The open-top Super GT also features a Club Sport White pinstripe applied to the front splitters, side sills and rear bumpers, highlighting the DB12 Volante’s firmly planted sportscar stance, as well as Gloss Jet Black diamond-turned five-spoke wheels.
With the convertible top dropped, the cabin’s custom features and nautically themed duotone colorways are on display, so even those beyond the cabin may appreciate the custom commission. The Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante features a bespoke palm-leaf motif incorporated throughout, including on the complementary Aurora Blue and Ivory leather and Spicy Red contrast stitching. Seats include palm-inspired embroidery, which extends to the center armrest and door-sill panels; even custom engraved polished aluminum Palm Beach Edition sill plaques feature the same palm pattern. The palm motif continues to the exterior, where the aluminum side strakes were milled to reflect the palm-style stripe. The DB12 Volante features open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash book-matched wood trim throughout, specifically chosen to emulate the rich texture of palm wood. With a nod to the coastal location, the vehicle has Palm Beach’s latitude and longitude coordinates embossed onto the leather dashboard. Diagonally book-matched veneers on the rear of the front seats mimic the palm motif and include metal inlays engraved with “Palm Beach.” The DB12 Volante is also fitted with Gloss Jet Black Diamond Turned Vantage wheels, which offers a more dynamic and sporty treatment.