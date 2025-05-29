Q by Aston Martin unveils Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

Aston Martin Palm Beach, in partnership with the ultra-luxury performance brand’s bespoke service Q by Aston Martin, commissioned a one-of-a-kind DB12 Volante that blends renowned British craftsmanship with Palm Beach-inspired design themes. The DB12 Volante incorporates unique patterns and materials to celebrate Palm Beach and further elevates the elegance of Aston Martin’s 680PS open-top Super Tourer.

Makers launch Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

The Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante is a tribute to oceanic blue, featuring an exclusive Q by Aston Martin Frosted Glass Blue exterior paint. The exclusive paint color exhibits qualities unique to the use of glass flakes within the topcoat, creating the unmistakeably mesmerising shimmer effect that perfectly encapsulates the south Florida sun. This is only achievable through hand spray application due to the complexity and delicate nature of this colour. The open-top Super GT also features a Club Sport White pinstripe applied to the front splitters, side sills and rear bumpers, highlighting the DB12 Volante’s firmly planted sportscar stance, as well as Gloss Jet Black diamond-turned five-spoke wheels.