The BMW i7: The best of electrifying mobility now at a uniform price across India

BMW India has introduced a unique offer on its flagship electric limousine – the BMW i7 - for benefit of customers across India. The first-of-its-kind offer provides uniform pricing for the BMW i7 regardless of the registration location. In the specially designed new pricing, the customers do not need to incur the registration cost for BMW i7, with the cost being borne by BMW India and administered by the authorised dealership.
The car's exteriors makes a visual statement by taking a considerable leap forward in terms of design and dimensions. The headlights are divided into two parts. At the top are the daytime running lights, complete with the BMW Crystal Headlights. Another distinguished feature is the strikingly illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille surround that lends an unmistakable appearance.
In the interior, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar defines the revolutionary cockpit design. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view. Unique and innovative features in the rear take comfort to a new level. A key feature here is Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with BMW Theatre Screen.
Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology in the BMW i7 eDrive50 features a highly integrated drive unit. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds with an output of 449 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. Range is in excess of 600 kilometres.
The car is priced ex-showroom at INR 2.05 crores