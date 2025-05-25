Rolls-Royce celebrates floral art in Chelsea with Spectre

This week, Rolls-Royce Spectre is joining clients in celebrating the breathtaking floral art displayed in the streets and residence entryways in the heart of Chelsea, South-West London. In keeping with the flower-inspired theme and reflecting the brand’s enduring connection with nature, the Spectre is finished in Velvet Orchid – one of nature’s most captivating flowers, admired for its rich colour, velvety texture and luxurious appearance – and complemented by a delicate hand-painted Peony Pink Coachline.