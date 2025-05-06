Lotus honours legendary racing driver Jim Clark with exclusive Emira Clark Edition

The legacy of Jim Clark and Team Lotus is forever etched into the history of motorsport. In 1965, Clark secured the Formula 1 World Championship with Team Lotus and triumphed in the iconic Indianapolis 500 — a remarkable double victory that remains unmatched to this day. That same year, Clark further demonstrated his extraordinary talent with championship victories in Formula 2 and the Tasman Series in Australia and New Zealand, as well as winning touring car races in a Lotus Cortina.

This unparalleled success story serves as the inspiration behind the creation of the Lotus Emira Clark Edition — a fitting tribute to a driver whose achievements continue to define excellence and innovation in racing.