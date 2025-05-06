Lotus honours legendary racing driver Jim Clark with exclusive Emira Clark Edition

Lotus honours one of the greatest drivers of all time with the introduction of the Emira Clark Edition, in collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust. This exclusive model, limited to just 60 cars for selected markets, will make its world debut leading at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
The legacy of Jim Clark and Team Lotus is forever etched into the history of motorsport. In 1965, Clark secured the Formula 1 World Championship with Team Lotus and triumphed in the iconic Indianapolis 500 — a remarkable double victory that remains unmatched to this day. That same year, Clark further demonstrated his extraordinary talent with championship victories in Formula 2 and the Tasman Series in Australia and New Zealand, as well as winning touring car races in a Lotus Cortina.
This unparalleled success story serves as the inspiration behind the creation of the Lotus Emira Clark Edition — a fitting tribute to a driver whose achievements continue to define excellence and innovation in racing.
The body of the exclusive Emira is finished in Clark Racing Green with a contrasting black roof, silver mirrors and an iconic yellow racing stripe flared around the front end, inspired by Clark’s 1965 Indianapolis 500-winning Lotus Type 38. A machined aluminium fuel filler cap with a blue anodised centre and yellow exhaust pipes further enhance the exclusive look. A hand-painted yellow pinstripe picks out the Emira swage line, complemented by Clark Edition branding on the doors inspired by the Clark logo used on his racing cars.
The interior exudes pure motorsport and nostalgia. The sports seats’ asymmetrical finish is reminiscent of the red-trimmed Lotus racing cars Clark drove in 1965 and emphasise the driver-focused nature of the Emira Clark Edition with a driver's seat upholstered in red leather and Alcantara, while the passenger seat is upholstered in black leather and Alcantara.
The Emira Clark Edition also has a sixties-style wooden gear knob and special commemorative Jim Clark badging featuring Clark’s personalised tartan from Lochcarron, Scotland. Additional details complement the interior, including a Jim Clark signature on the dashboard and Team Lotus detailing on the seats. Every Emira Clark Edition will have numbered carbon fibre treadplates (1 of 60) adding to the exclusive feel of this very limited edition. Each customer will also receive a bespoke hand-crafted leather holdall with unique Clark Edition details.
The Emira Clark Edition is based on the Lotus Emira V6 and combines the brand’s sporting performance with a stylish tribute to the Scottish racing legend and his Lotus racing cars. The Lotus Emira V6 is powered by a 400 hp supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and limited-slip differential. The Emira V6 offers a pure driving experience thanks to the unfiltered hydraulic steering feel and the Lotus Driver’s pack which includes sports suspension, Track Mode and revised exhaust sound.
With the Emira Clark Edition, Lotus pays tribute to one of the most iconic drivers in the history of motorsport. The combination of exclusive design and uncompromising performance makes this limited edition a coveted collector's item for car enthusiasts worldwide.