Introducing the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer

The process begins when the owner of a Porsche 911 (Type 964) sends their car to Singer with the request to carry out a personalised restoration. Originally manufactured by Porsche more than thirty years ago, these sports cars have been on the road ever since, covering thousands of miles in the hands of many drivers.
The first step of the restoration involves the owner’s car being carefully disassembled. The interior is removed, as is the exterior bodywork and all mechanical components, until the steel monocoque (chassis) is revealed. The chassis is painstakingly assessed, cleaned, and prepared so that it is in optimal condition for the next stages of restoration. During this phase, chassis strengthening, developed in consultation with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, is applied to enhance the rigidity of the original Type 964 monocoque.
he engine in a 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer draws on long experience with the 911 and learnings from the DLS program, where the company’s first four-valve cylinder head was born. This expertise allows Singer to continue exploring the performance potential of the Type 964’s iconic flat-six, on behalf of its clients, through a continuous process of careful optimization and the development of a revised four-valve cylinder head. Singer have jointly developed the execution of this engine with Cosworth, who have deployed their unparalleled experience, specifically in the areas of variable valve timing, combustion chamber design and intake and exhaust path.
The engine represents multiple firsts. It is the first engine restored for a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer to feature variable valve timing, optimizing drivability at low speeds, and power at high revs. It is also the first naturally aspirated engine restored by Singer to use water-cooled cylinder heads combined with air-cooled cylinders, utilizing learnings from the DLS Turbo program.
Together, these features help the 4.0L flat-six to develop 420HP and broaden the torque delivery across a wider range of engine speeds, while enabling owners in a growing range of countries to restore their cars through Singer’s services.
The engine will rev to over 8,000 rpm and, to encourage drivers to explore that range, an optimised, six-speed, manual gearbox can be specified, sending power to the rear wheels. A raised gear shifter may be specified with an exposed shift mechanism, underlining the engineering craftsmanship. A newly developed titanium exhaust system provides free breathing for the flat-six and its famous soundtrack.
In common with the 911 Carrera cars in period, the dynamic performance of the engine is enhanced with a sophisticated approach to suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres, enabling drivers to cover ground rapidly, where the conditions allow.
Suspension developed for Singer’s turbocharged services provides the foundation for compliant, sporting handling. New, four-way adjustable dampers with electronic damping control can be adjusted from the driver’s seat and incorporate a nose lift system.
Carbon ceramic brakes developed through the DLS services may be specified, sitting behind 18” centre-lock wheels, providing deep reserves of stopping power.
Tyre technology has developed dramatically since the end of the twentieth century and the use of the latest Michelin Pilot Sport tyres allows the restored car to transmit its power effectively to the road. The driver may select from five drive modes (Road, Sport, Track, Off and Weather) to adjust the levels of intervention from the traction control and electronic stability control, depending on the road conditions and their own capabilities.