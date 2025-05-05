Introducing the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer

he engine in a 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer draws on long experience with the 911 and learnings from the DLS program, where the company’s first four-valve cylinder head was born. This expertise allows Singer to continue exploring the performance potential of the Type 964’s iconic flat-six, on behalf of its clients, through a continuous process of careful optimization and the development of a revised four-valve cylinder head. Singer have jointly developed the execution of this engine with Cosworth, who have deployed their unparalleled experience, specifically in the areas of variable valve timing, combustion chamber design and intake and exhaust path.

The engine represents multiple firsts. It is the first engine restored for a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer to feature variable valve timing, optimizing drivability at low speeds, and power at high revs. It is also the first naturally aspirated engine restored by Singer to use water-cooled cylinder heads combined with air-cooled cylinders, utilizing learnings from the DLS Turbo program.

Together, these features help the 4.0L flat-six to develop 420HP and broaden the torque delivery across a wider range of engine speeds, while enabling owners in a growing range of countries to restore their cars through Singer’s services.

The engine will rev to over 8,000 rpm and, to encourage drivers to explore that range, an optimised, six-speed, manual gearbox can be specified, sending power to the rear wheels. A raised gear shifter may be specified with an exposed shift mechanism, underlining the engineering craftsmanship. A newly developed titanium exhaust system provides free breathing for the flat-six and its famous soundtrack.