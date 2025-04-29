296 Speciale: Driving thrills reach new heights

Ferrari has presented its latest special version model, the 296 Speciale, a mid-rear engined plug-in hybrid berlinetta. This car takes its rightful place in the exclusive lineage of special version Ferrari berlinettas and, just like its forebears – the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista – has been conceived to set the new benchmark in terms of driving thrills and engagement, not just for the marque’s production range, but for the segment as a whole.
The astonishing capabilities of the 296 Speciale in terms of agility, turn-in responsiveness and stability set it apart. This special version not only multiplies the already extraordinary performance of the 296 GTB but also introduces a sense of predictability and intuitiveness that makes this a car unlike any other. Conceived for the Ferrarista who demands an unrivalled driving experience, the 296 Speciale represents the new pinnacle for the Ferrari production range in terms of driving fun and is dedicated to owners in search of that special feeling of being at the wheel of a car with extraordinary performance.
To make these results possible, Ferrari drew extensively from its experience in motor sports: the internal combustion engine borrows from the powerplant of the 296 Challenge in terms of engine management maps and boost strategy, and boasts titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons and a lightened crankshaft. All these elements, together with a knock control system derived from Formula 1, have raised the power output of the V6 to 700 hp, 37 more than the model this special version is based on. The V6 engine of the 296 Speciale maintains its distinctive timbre, a sound consisting of the pure harmonics of the 3rd, 6th, and 9th combustion orders which, in this application, have gained in quality, intensity and volume.
The electric motor has also been uprated and is now capable of delivering 180 cv in the new extra boost mode. This increase in power has also made it possible to introduce a new strategy for the eight-speed DCT transmission, which makes use of additional torque during shifts to shorten shift times and increase both performance and driver engagement.
Maximum speed is in excess of 330 km/h, with a 0-100 km/h and 0-200 km/h times being 2.8 and 7.0 seconds respectively.
At first glance, the front of the car leaves no doubt as to the potent performance capabilities and expressiveness of the 296 Speciale, and its unmistakeable connection with the world of motor sports. The front bonnet appears more scalloped, a result of the contrasting positive and negative surface effect achieved by paring away volume. The character of the lower zone is defined by a suspended splitter, a wing-shaped element in the same colour as the bodywork which visually widens the car’s stance at the front, making it look more firmly planted as well as providing room for bigger air intakes. The design of the 296 Speciale is extreme, flaunting the capacity of the radiators to draw in huge volumes of air and accentuating the dynamism and lightness of the car.
The innate elegance of the 296 GTB’s front cooling apertures was substituted by the power and aggressiveness of the 296 Speciale’s design solutions. The effect is almost the impression of a trimaran supported at the outer sides by carbon fibre keel elements, which form a visual link with the design language of Ferrari’s other extreme performance sports cars such as the 812 Competizione. Also contributing to the bold expressiveness of the front are three pairs of louvres arranged symmetrically on the bonnet – a signature feature of Ferrari special versions. The air intakes for the brakes appear to cut even more deeply into the bodywork.
The interior design of the 296 Speciale follows the same philosophy applied in all latest generation Ferrari special versions. The changes with respect to the 296 GTB include solutions to simplify the interior, with fewer elements in total, and save weight, with an even more extensive use of carbon fibre and Alcantara©. In addition to the widespread use of carbon fibre and aluminium, the more pared-down design language also contributes to the overall effect of a much more race-focused cabin.
A specific door panel was created for the 296 Speciale consisting of a single block of carbon fibre with a minimalist design. The grab handle consists of a raised section of a functional zone which terminates in a distinctive, clean-cut surface. Creating a sense of continuity with the material of the rest of the panel, the speakers of the Hi-Fi system are incorporated into this zone, with sound from the woofers passing through holes cut directly into the carbon fibre.
The new Verde Nürburgring exterior colour developed specifically for the 296 Speciale is a very vivid green which emphasises the sporting spirit of the car. The new livery, which is now also offered for the first time ever in a white variant, consists of one or two longitudinal stripes extending over the entire length of the car. Customers can also complement the livery with a number of their choice from 00 to 99.