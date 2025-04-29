296 Speciale: Driving thrills reach new heights

Ferrari has presented its latest special version model, the 296 Speciale, a mid-rear engined plug-in hybrid berlinetta. This car takes its rightful place in the exclusive lineage of special version Ferrari berlinettas and, just like its forebears – the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista – has been conceived to set the new benchmark in terms of driving thrills and engagement, not just for the marque’s production range, but for the segment as a whole.

The astonishing capabilities of the 296 Speciale in terms of agility, turn-in responsiveness and stability set it apart. This special version not only multiplies the already extraordinary performance of the 296 GTB but also introduces a sense of predictability and intuitiveness that makes this a car unlike any other. Conceived for the Ferrarista who demands an unrivalled driving experience, the 296 Speciale represents the new pinnacle for the Ferrari production range in terms of driving fun and is dedicated to owners in search of that special feeling of being at the wheel of a car with extraordinary performance.