BREITLING marks Scott Carpenter’s Centenary with a Platinum Navitimer Cosmonaute

On May 24, 1962, Scott Carpenter orbited the Earth three times as part of NASA’s Mercury-Atlas 7 mission – becoming only the second American to do so. On his wrist: a one-of-a-kind Navitimer,custom-built by Breitling for space. Its chronograph and signature slide rule had made it an indispensable tool in the cockpit.
The Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Scott Carpenter Centenary is powered by the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B02, a manual chronograph with a 24-hour display. The hand-wound movement isn’t just a tribute to the original – it also performs where automatics may falter.
Not essential for most, but reassuring if the next trip involves zero gravity. The COSC-certified movement offers approximately 70 hours of power reserve and is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. Unique bridge engravings commemorate Carpenter with the inscriptions “Carpenter,” his capsule “Aurora 7,” “3 orbits around the Earth,” and the name of NASA’s first astronaut group “Mercury 7.”
Additional caseback engravings read “First Swiss wristwatch in space,” “One of 50,” and “Scott Carpenter Centenary 1925-2025.”
At 12 o’clock, the dial bears the winged logo of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) – highlighting the Navitimer’s historic role as the official watch of the world’s largest pilots’ club since its development in 1952.
The watch features three subdials for running seconds, chronograph minutes, and hours, along with a discreet date window at 6 o’clock. Mushroom pushers ensure smooth operation, while a bright red chronograph seconds hand enhances legibility when measuring elapsed times.
The timepiece is presented in a luxurious wooden box, with the interior marked “First Swiss wristwatch in space. May 24th, 1962.” Accompanying the display is a replica of the Mercury 7 name badge from Carpenter’s space suit.