BREITLING marks Scott Carpenter’s Centenary with a Platinum Navitimer Cosmonaute

The Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Scott Carpenter Centenary is powered by the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B02, a manual chronograph with a 24-hour display. The hand-wound movement isn’t just a tribute to the original – it also performs where automatics may falter.

Not essential for most, but reassuring if the next trip involves zero gravity. The COSC-certified movement offers approximately 70 hours of power reserve and is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. Unique bridge engravings commemorate Carpenter with the inscriptions “Carpenter,” his capsule “Aurora 7,” “3 orbits around the Earth,” and the name of NASA’s first astronaut group “Mercury 7.”

Additional caseback engravings read “First Swiss wristwatch in space,” “One of 50,” and “Scott Carpenter Centenary 1925-2025.”