HUBLOT unveils the Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle

Hublot deepens its connection to New York City with the third edition of the Concrete Jungle series, following the 2016 Big Bang and the 2020 Classic Fusion. The timepiece also commemorates the relocation of Hublot’s flagship boutique to its new home on Fifth Avenue.

Marking a bold new chapter for the brand in the city, the new location reinforces Hublot’s presence in one of the world’s most iconic luxury retail destinations. The boutique’s new façade mirrors the industrial-luxury aesthetic of the watch itself: clad in concrete and black brushed aluminum.