HUBLOT unveils the Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle

A striking 44mm special edition, the Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle is encased entirely in matte concrete—an unexpected material rendered here with Hublot’s signature sophistication. The case is framed by H-shaped screws in polished and micro-blasted titanium, with a matching caseback and a satin finished titanium crown over molded with black rubber. Measuring 15.3mm thick and water-resistant to 50 meters, the case is unapologetically bold, mirroring the strength and endurance of the city it was built to honour.
Entirely conceived and developed in house, is Hublot’s in-house HUB1201 - the skeletonized manual-winding movement with an extraordinary 10-day power reserve. Comprising 223 finely crafted components (straight and curved perforated metallic strips, crown gears, racks, plates, axes, and ratchet wheels), it beats at a steady 3 Hz (21,600 vibrations/hour), with twin barrels and a distinctive rack-and-pinion power reserve indicator—marked in red for a clear read of remaining energy. Elegantly exposed and meticulously refined, the architecture of the movement is revealed in all its raw precision, echoing the Brutalist spirit behind the piece.
Hublot deepens its connection to New York City with the third edition of the Concrete Jungle series, following the 2016 Big Bang and the 2020 Classic Fusion. The timepiece also commemorates the relocation of Hublot’s flagship boutique to its new home on Fifth Avenue.
Marking a bold new chapter for the brand in the city, the new location reinforces Hublot’s presence in one of the world’s most iconic luxury retail destinations. The boutique’s new façade mirrors the industrial-luxury aesthetic of the watch itself: clad in concrete and black brushed aluminum.
The Concrete Jungle MECA-10 comes with two interchangeable straps: a grey fabric strap with Velcro fastener and Hublot’s signature black lined rubber, easily swapped with the brand’s “One Click” system. Each timepiece is packaged in a one of a kind Hublot Green box featuring a stylized rendering of the New York City Skyline exclusive to this edition.