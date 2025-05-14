Vacheron Constantin elevates sports luxury with new Overseas Grand Complication Openface

One of Vacheron Constantin’s emblematic movements, Calibre 2755 QP benefits from developments made for the Tour de l’Île watch presented in 2005 and brings together three major horological complications. With its 602 components contained within a diameter of 33.30 mm, it incorporates a perpetual calendar with date, day, month and leap-year cycle indications. In addition to this calendar mechanism, which requires no correction before 2100 – a non-leap secular year – there is a minute repeater.

To govern the cadence of the repeater mechanism, which strikes the hours, quarters and minutes on demand, the Maison’s watchmakers developed a centripetal regulator, a proprietary device that allows the hammers to be struck at the precise intervals required to obtain the correct musical sequences. Totally silent, this regulator features two centrifugal weights that act as a motor brake on the axis of rotation, smoothing the flow of energy released by the repeater spring.