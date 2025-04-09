Favre Leuba unveils the Chief Tourbillon, its first ever Tourbillon timepiece since the brand’s founding in 1737

Together, Favre Leuba and Chronode, Mojon’s atelier, have developed the Chief Tourbillon. Offered exclusively in a limited edition, Favre Leuba’s first-ever tourbillon embodies the brand’s technical and aesthetic ambitions, while remaining remarkably accessible for a complication of this kind.

At the heart of Favre Leuba’s identity is its iconic Hourglass emblem, which finds its most distinct expression on the embossed dial of the Chief Tourbillon. This exquisite dial reveals an intriguing, three-dimensional design that boldly breaks with conventions. Its daring layout showcases a seemingly spontaneous yet harmonious arrangement of the legendary emblem, transforming the surface into a poetic dance of innovation. Brought to life by the skilled hands of master craftspeople using specially engineered tools, the embossed Hourglass dial undergoes multiple stages of precision stamping to achieve its distinctive layered depth and complexity. The intricate pattern invites the viewer to dwell on the myriad reflections.

But this bold creative approach goes beyond just form – it extends to depth. The pattern of triangles spreads across three distinct tiers, from the surface down to 0.30 mm below. The visual impact is immediate: A closer gaze unveils the artistry: each motif delicately crafted on three distinct levels, where fine sunburst triangles rise elegantly above the dial, while matte triangles rest gently below. The space between these two elements forms the foundation of the dial, creating a captivating interplay of light and texture.

The tourbillon cage, measuring 14.85 mm in diameter, offers an expansive view of the movement in action. Attention to detail is taken to the extreme: the tourbillon bridge offers a horizontally brushed finish on its top surface, running in parallel to the 3 o’clock – 9 o’clock axis, while its outer edge, which carries the seconds track, features a circular-grain finish

The Chief Tourbillon Hourglass Dial is available as a Limited Edition of 25 pieces and retails at approximately INR 48,00,000