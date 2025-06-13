Exploring memories through art: Mugdha Chavan's sustainable limestone exhibition

Titled Anamnesis, the exhibition is about recalling memories—especially those from childhood. “Over the past month, while working on this exhibition, I tried to remember the homes and architectural spaces I’ve lived in and experienced,” Mugdha says, adding that she tried to convey these through visual form and by rational thought and genuine knowledge.

According to her, while the knowledge of using materials like limestone has faded over time, it still exists—we just need to rediscover and reclaim it for the present.

“We have to experiment with the materials on our own, and we have to see how they react to different conditions and mediums and how they endure the test of time. So it is something that I’m trying to do with my own experiments. All the artworks that are displayed in this exhibition are made with limestone,” Mugdha says.

Back in the day all the frescoes were painted on the wet plaster, which we rarely see in present times. “I don’t think many people are doing it. So it is my way of replicating those techniques,” Mugdha explains.

In the exhibition, most pieces are painted on woodblocks layered with jute netting and lime plaster—three layers in total, with the final one applied just before painting. This allowed the pigments, made entirely from natural earth sources, to subtly fuse with the damp surface in true fresco style. Some pieces are also sculpted lime slabs crafted from lime, marble powder, and natural fibres.

With around 45 artworks, Mugdha, through this exhibition, aims to spark a dialogue about the relevance and resilience of natural materials like limestone. She hopes visitors leave with a renewed awareness of sustainable practices rooted in our architectural heritage.

Tickets with museum entry. On till June 15. 10 am to 6 pm. At Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR.